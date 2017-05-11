8 Galaxy S8 Problems and How to Fix Them

Galaxy S8 Troubleshooting

Samsung's Galaxy S8 has earned rave reviews from users far and wide for its sleek design, immersive Infinity Display and great performance. And, unlike the Galaxy Note 7, the S8 has proven pretty reliable (at least so far). However, the S8 isn't flawless.

From reports of red screen problems to claims that some S8 speakers stop playing audio, evidence shows the handset has caused issues for some users. Fortunately, Samsung has moved rather rapidly to address the problems. And in some cases, the flaws can be fixed without the company's intervention.

Here's a look at the Galaxy S8 issues and how to fix them.

Illustration Credit: Tom's Guide