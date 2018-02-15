The Best PlayStation 4 Family Games

Lego Dimensions

It doesn't matter what age you are: Everyone loves playing with Lego bricks. For $70, you can get a set that lets you mix everyone's favorite building blocks with your PlayStation 4. The Lego Dimensions Starter pack includes the game, a Gateway to build, Batman, Gandalf and Wyldstyle minifigures. There are a bunch of extra packs to buy so you can play stories of films like Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and level packs to play in areas based on franchises like Back to the Future and The Simpsons. The more minifigures you buy, the more you can play. Expansion packs start at $12, so the game can get a little pricey.

Credit: Traveller's Tales