OnePlus 6T Could Beat iPhone to This Key Feature

OnePlus is working on a new handset that could make some flagship seekers think twice about buying an iPhone XS.



(Image credit: Weibo)

A Chinese leaker who posts information on upcoming devices to Weibo has published images of what the person says is the real box for the upcoming OnePlus 6T. And although the box photos, which were earlier reported on by BGR, don't show us an actual device, they show a sketch of what appears to be the real thing.

Inside the box, which has the OnePlus 6T branding and says "Unlock The Speed" on the side, there's a sketch of a device with thin bezels at the top and sides. The bezel at the chin is slightly thicker, but still somewhat thin.

There's a notch, of course, but unlike the one you'd find in the iPhone X, it's a "teardrop" design that's there solely to house the front-facing camera. The sketch also shows a volume rocker on the left side and two buttons on the right for power and performing other functions on the device.

Arguably the most intriguing component in the drawing, however, is the fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the screen. There's a fingerprint icon and under that, the same "Unlock The Speed" slogan is displayed.

If the box is real and the sketch accurate, it would suggest that the OnePlus 6T will launch with an in-display fingerprint sensor. "Unlock The Speed" appears to be a hint that the OnePlus 6T will deliver fast performance and the virtual fingerprint sensor will allow you to access the device's software.

Still, it's the inclusion of an in-screen fingerprint sensor that might ultimately matter most. Samsung has been working at offering an in-screen fingerprint sensor for years, but has yet to deliver it. Apple is also said to be working on the feature. If the box is accurate, OnePlus has been able to get it to work — and beat its chief competitors to it.

Other than that, not much is known about the OnePlus 6T and exactly what it might offer when it launches later this year.