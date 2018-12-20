Could This Be the OnePlus 7?

This photo allegedly shows a new phone from OnePlus, perhaps the OnePlus 7 but maybe a completely new device.

The photo was posted labeled as an “exclusive” by 15-year-old tech leaking kid Ishan Agarwal, who has a decent track record. He claims that this image “shows the device in prototype/designing stage and it is not final but this is probably how the device may end up looking.”

On the right, holding the new phone in grey color, there’s Pete Lau — CEO and founder of OnePlus. On the conference room desk there’s another unit in deep red, just like the one on the screen.

Lau is touching the edge of a bumpy black circle on the back that supposedly houses the cameras. The aesthetic looks very similar to the Nokia 830 and other old phones from the Finnish company, except the circle looks bigger, more pronounced, with a flash on the right side of the divider.

Looking up close, there seems to be four cameras, two on the top and two on the bottom. But this may be an effect of the JPEG compression. There are no visible cameras on the front, but that part of the image looks too obscure to tell for sure.

It seems hard to believe that someone attending a company meeting would leak such a photo, risking being instantly identified. Unless this is OnePlus just testing the internet waters for this design — or just a way to drum up excitement for a new device. On the other hand, with the OnePlus 6T just out of the gate, it would be dumb for the company to kill any potential sales by flashing a new object of desire on the internet.

Unfortunately, the Chinese text is too blurry to read, so we don’t have much detail about what this is.