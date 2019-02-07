Here Are the First Official Press Images of the Nokia 9 Pureview

Behold the first allegedly official press images the Nokia 9 Pureview, which confirm the fan-made images and video published back on January 2. This thing looks sweet.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

The new flagship looks elegant and definitely Nokia-ish. The press renders — published by German tech blog 91mobiles, which has a great track record when it comes to official press materials leaks — show a very clean design with a front face that has no notch but a symmetric forehead and chin, with almost no bezels on the side.

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

On the top right corner, next to the Nokia logo, there’s the front camera. On the top left, there are two sensors. On the back, there's a five-sensor camera that is supposed to bring the focus back to superior photography that the Finnish company first introduced with the original Pureview phones. It’s yet to be seen how well these five sensors work together.

(Image credit: Unofficial render by Evan Blass)

The consensus is that the phone will have a 5.99-inch 2K HDR10 AMOLED display, with a full-screen, in-display fingerprint reader. The phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 running on 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage. Reportedly, the phone will run a stock version of Android Pie.

The press images are completely in line with what we have seen in fanmade renders created from leaked 3D CAD models, so you can watch the video above to get a better feeling of how the Nokia looks from all angles. The bad news: it seems it doesn’t have a headphone jack.