Here's How Powerful the Nokia 9 Will Be

Nokia licensee HMD Global has some big plans for its upcoming flagship.

A benchmark purporting to show what the Nokia 9 has in store has leaked to benchmarking site AnTuTu, according to Android Headlines, which earlier reported on the leak.

(Image credit: Nokia Power User)

Chief among the device's specs is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, the same chip you'd find in the flagship Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. It's also the same chip coming to the upcoming Galaxy Note 8, according to reports.

Aside from that, the device will ship with a dual-camera array, featuring two 13-megapixel cameras, according to the benchmark leak. You'll also find 4GB of memory and 64GB of storage, matching other higher-end handsets. On the graphics side, you can expect to find the Adreno 540 GPU, a solid video chip for most uses.

The benchmark didn't say how big the Nokia 9's display will be, but did say that it will come with a 2,560-by-1,440 resolution. It'll also be running on Android 7.1.1 when it's made available.

HMD Global has signed on to be the sole licensee for Nokia's branding. Nokia is no longer making smartphones, leaving HMD Global to carry that banner under the Nokia brand.

(Image credit: AnTuTu/Android Headlines)

While HMD Global has unveiled lower-end Nokia handsets this year, a flagship has been conspicuously absent. However, rumors surfaced in recent weeks suggesting a flagship is coming with the Nokia 9 branding.

Luckily, we won't need to wait long on the Nokia 9. HMD Global is expected to announce the Nokia 9 on August 16. The company hasn't revealed details about the device, so we're left with rumors and now, the latest benchmark.