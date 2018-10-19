Rarely Discounted Nest Hello Now $50 Off

Never miss a visitor or delivery again with the help of the Nest Hello Video Doorbell. Normally priced at $229, this rarely discounted smart doorbell is on sale at Macy's for $179. That's $50 off its normal price and $20 cheaper than Nest's direct price.

The Editor's Choice Nest Hello Video Doorbell is a must-have for any smart home. While there are many video doorbells that let you monitor your front door, we like the Nest Hello for its high-quality HDR video, strong speaker and mic, and frequently updated companion app.

Because Nest is part of Google, the device also boasts Google Assistant integration. Moreover, it supports facial recognition — a feature that's not common in video doorbells — so you can teach the Nest Hello the names of your frequent visitors. The companion app will then name them in push notifications sent to you.

Installing Nest Hello is hassle-free. The kit includes the Nest Hello Video doorbell, window decal, wall plate, extension wires, wall anchors, screws, and a quick-start guide.

Macy's Nest Hello deal is valid through October 28.