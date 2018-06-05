Which Marvel Movies Are On Netflix?

As you're recovering from Avengers: Infinity War and getting ready for Ant-Man and The Wasp, you're probably wondering which films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) are streaming on Netflix.

We're just as eager to re-watch them ourselves, so we've already looked them up for you.

Right now, your options may be limited, but you've got one of the best MCU films, one of its funniest chapters and one that you might have skipped (sorry, Doc).

Here are the Marvel movies you can stream on Netflix right now:

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

PG-13 2hr 10min

The Thor franchise was never Marvel's strongest, but its third chapter — directed by acclaimed comedy genius Taika Waititi — was far from a dud. In fact, this chapter ranked 13 (out of 51) in our list of the best Marvel movies of all time. And how did Thor reach such great heights, after the terrible Thor: The Dark World? By making us laugh so damn hard, and playing with our emotions.

The film starts and ends with Thor's long-lost older sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) chewing scenery and wrecking everything in sight, and playing a central role in the chaos that drives its cast into Infinity War. But, in between, the tension is eased as Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is a prisoner on Sakaar, held to fight in the tournament run by the delightfully weird Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). There, Thor finds old (Hulk) and new (Korg, your new favorite alien).

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 (2017)

PG-13 / 2hr 15min

Now that Peter "Star-Lord" Quill has built his chaotic band of Guardians, his second major quest answers the same question Luke Skywalker's did. In Vol. 2, Star-Lord discovers who his father is, why his father ran out on his family and if he wants to be a part of dear ol' dad's life. Expect more of the same when it comes to the hijinks from Drax, Rocket and Baby Groot, and that's a good thing.

Doctor Strange (2016)

PG-13 / 1hr 55min

Dr. Stephen Strange is an accomplished, arrogant neurosurgeon, or at least he was until a car accident leaves him in shambles. Strange becomes so desperate for a cure that he goes looking for one in Nepal, when he hears about a group that has cured a similarly paralyzed person. Here, he learns that science isn't the answer to all of life's mysteries, as he enters the astral plane, jumps through holes that intersect locations and uses a Cloak of Levitation for flight and the Eye of Agamotto, which uses an Infinity Stone to manipulate time.

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

PG-13 / 2hr 29min

Having done his part to help assemble the Avengers, Captain America's biggest fight yet threatens to shatter the massive superteam. After a terrorist incident leaves Cap's lifelong friend Bucky Barnes (The Winter Soldier) as public enemy number 1, the world demands that superpowered beings register. And while Tony Stark may be willing to do so, Cap and half the Avengers squad refuse, which means war. Don't worry about the mood being too down; excellent cameos from unexpected superheroes provide needed levity.

