3 Netflix movies you need to stream before they leave this month

Netflix boasts an impressive, ever-changing lineup of shows and movies. New movies are coming to the streaming service all the time, but that churn means that Netflix frequently loses worthwhile watches, too.

We now know which films are due to leave the platform within the next week and there are a couple of genuine classics on that list.

One is an all-time superhero movie from one of the industry's biggest directors, and the other is an acclaimed adaptation of a Jane Austen classic.

I've also thrown in a third movie that doesn't necessarily have the best reputation, but it's an action thriller that I think a lot of viewers might get a kick out of (given the sequel made quite a splash when it dropped on the platform earlier this year).

Without further ado, here are the three Netflix movies you should make time to stream before it's too late.

‘Den of Thieves’ (2018)

Den of Thieves Official Trailer #1 (2018) 50 Cent, Gerard Butler Action Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Looking for a dose of action? “Den of Thieves” might be the movie for you.

Christian Gudegast’s 2018 thriller sees grizzled Detective “Big Nick” O’Brien on the trail of a highly-skilled gang of robbers led by ex-Marine, Ray Merrimen (Pablo Schreiber). Their target? The supposedly impenetrable Federal Reserve and billions of dollars’ worth of old bills held therein.

Sequel “Den of Thieves: Pantera” was a popular watch when it hit Netflix earlier this year, and while that light-hearted sequel eclipses this more serious starting point, if you’re a Gerard Butler fan or you want something a little high-octane to liven up your streaming, “Den of Thieves” deserves a look.

Watch “Den of Thieves” on Netflix until June 1

'Pride and Prejudice' (2005)

If you didn’t manage to mark the 20th anniversary of this celebrated Jane Austen adaptation last month, now’s the perfect time to visit Joe Wright’s acclaimed, Oscar-nominated period drama.

Taking us back to the 18th Century, Wright’s “Pride and Prejudice” is a spirited adaptation that recounts the story of Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. It may not be the most faithful take on Austen’s novel, but it absolutely deserves its reputation as a classic. There's a reason it's one of our favorite Jane Austen movies.

Chiefly, that's down to fantastic lead performances from Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, and some truly beautiful visuals and direction. If your heart needs romance this month, you know what you need to stream.

Watch “Pride and Prejudice” on Netflix until June 1

'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The Dark Knight (2008) Official Trailer #1 - Christopher Nolan Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Hot take incoming: “The Dark Knight” is good, actually.

It’s a superhero movie that puts you on the edge of your seat from the jump with that Gotham bank heist, and then really never lets up. Christian Bale and Heath Ledger bring their all to their respective roles as the Caped Crusader and the Clown Prince of Crime, rendering their characters with skill.

Brought to life with skill across the board, this is a tense, dramatic, and gritty watch, and a rewarding one at that. Realistically, I'm not saying anything new here: "The Dark Knight" is about as hyped up as a superhero movie can get, but it's all well-deserved praise. If you’ve not seen it, watch it; if you have, watch it anyway.

Watch “The Dark Knight” on Netflix until June 1

P.S. If you’ve been planning a Nolan Batman trilogy rewatch on Netflix, now’s the time to do it, as both “Batman Begins” and “The Dark Knight Rises” are also slated to leave the streamer on the same day.

