LG's Galaxy S9 Killer Just Leaked

If you're disappointed that LG's big phone news for Mobile World Congress is a mere AI camera update to the existing LG V30, we have good news.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

According to a new report in VentureBeat, LG is readying a new phone, codenamed Judy, that should be launching around the June time frame. And it apparently won't be called the LG G7.

While the Galaxy S9 will reportedly start with a 5.8-inch screen and the S9+ will likely sport a 6.2-inch panel, the new LG handset is said to sport a 6.1-inch, 18:9 Full Vision display. But it's not just about the size.

MORE: Best Smartphones - Here Are the 10 Best Phones Available

VentureBeat reports that we should expect a new MLCD+ panel instead of an OLED screen. What are the benefits of this tech? Apparently, a searingly bright 800 nits. At the same time, the screen should consume 35 percent power.

This added efficiency would be key, as we've found that both the LG V30 and LG G6 fell down on battery life versus the competition. Having a Snapdragon 845 processor on board would also help on the efficiency front, not to mention speed, as we've seen from the early benchmarks we ran on Qualcomm's new chip.

Other leaked specs include dual rear cameras with f/1.6 lenses, IP68 durability and "boombox" like stereo speakers. The only bummer seems to be a rumored 4GB of RAM, but that can certainly change between now and June.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide for all the latest rumors on LG's would-be Galaxy S9 killer.