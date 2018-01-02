LG's New 88-inch OLED TV Is an 8K Monster

LG has quickly cemented itself as the go-to company for anyone seeking a head-turning OLED TV. But at CES next week, the company will be doubling down on that tech in a major way.





(Image credit: LG)



The Korean tech giant has revealed a new 88-inch 8K TV that it will have on display at CES 2018, according to Engadget, which earlier reported on LG's launch. All we really know at this point is that the set offers 8K resolution and measures 88 inches. Beyond that, we're still waiting on pricing, availability, and other key details.



LG's decision to unveil an 8K television now is notable. We're living in a world where 4K and HDR content are slowly but surely becoming more popular. And while there's plenty of 4K shows and movies you can stream, there's very little content you can watch live.

MORE: LG B7 OLED Review: The Entry-Level OLED to Buy

With 8K resolution, the company's new OLED TV would technically be able to deliver double the quality of your 4K sets. It would also offer the highest resolution of any product on the market. Plus, at 88 inches, LG is showcasing the biggest OLED television it's ever had.



Still, there are some important limitations to keep in mind. For one, the only way for an 8K television to show 8K content is if the content source is in 8K. And since we're still struggling to get enough 4K content, the prospect of getting access to 8K content anytime soon seems slim.



It's also worth noting that OLEDs themselves are not exactly cheap. And if you want a 4K OLED, you should be ready to spend some serious cash (at least $1,500 or so). Now add a premium to that for the largest OLED LG has ever made and 8K resolution, and the television should be a pipe dream for most. For context, LG's current 77-inch OLED costs $10,000.



Still, if it's the very best resolution and cutting-edge technology you're after, keep an eye on what LG's 8K TV will deliver when it's showcased at CES.