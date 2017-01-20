Instagram Crashing? Try This Fix

Photo sharing app Instagram is reportedly crashing for many users, supposedly as a result of its latest software update.

(Image credit: Vasin Lee/Shutterstock.com)



The problem has been affecting phones running on both Android and iOS. According to The Next Web, posting content using the plus button might make your screen go black.

If you're experiencing this or any other glitch, Instagram advises that you make sure you're running the latest version of the app on your phone. If that doesn't resolve the issue, uninstall and reinstall the app. If your problem persists, you can report a bug to Instagram by tapping the settings icon on your app and selecting "Report a Problem."



Instagram now has 600 million users across the globe, and if those users get frustrated and can't open the app, it's bad news for parent company Facebook. Hopefully this uploading glitch gets fully resolved sooner than later.



