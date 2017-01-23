How to Test New Snapchat Features Early

Snapchat addicts seeking the next new way to improve their snaps may be happy to hear the Android version of the app has a beta program. Before you can test out upcoming features, you'll need to delete the app from your device, so make sure you know your password for logging back in.

Previous beta-first features for Snapchat include the recently released search interface. Of course, Snapchat warns users that the beta version may include a significant number of bugs. If you encounter one while using the app, shake your Android device to report a bug.

Here's how to become a Snapchat Beta tester:

1. On the phone where you use Snapchat, visit this page and tap Register for the Beta.

2. Tap Become a Tester.

3. On your home screen, press and hold on the Snapchat app icon and drag it to Uninstall.

4. Tap OK.

5. Back in your browser, click "download it on Google Play"

6. Tap Install.

7. Tap Open.

8. Tap Log In.

9. Enter your username or email address, your password for Snapchat and tap Log In.

You're now using the beta version of Snapchat. Have fun testing out the new features early!