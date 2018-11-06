How to Get Free Shipping When Shopping Online

Never pay for shipping. That's our motto when it comes to online shopping, and during the holidays snagging complimentary shipping is easier than ever as retailers — eager to get your holiday dollars — offer a variety of free shipping promos.

This year everyone from Walmart to Amazon is offering complimentary shipping promos. Here are the best bargains you can take advantage of now.

Amazon

Amazon is giving everyone an early holiday gift. Effective immediately, the e-tailer is offering free shipping (between 5 to 8 days delivery) with no minimum purchase or Prime membership required. The promo is valid on orders that will arrive in time for Christmas and applies to "hundreds of millions of items."

Amazon calls this a limited time offer, but doesn't specify when the deal will end. Nevertheless, free shipping with no Prime membership required is a massive perk for online shoppers this year and something the retailer has never done before. (They've lowered the purchase minimum in previous years, but this is the first time they eliminate it completely).

Amazon also has good news for Prime members. The retailers says that more than 3 million products are now available for same-day shipping. Moreover, Prime members will enjoy added benefits like Whole Foods deliveries that can arrive in as little as an hour.

If you want access to all of those Prime perks, of course, anyone can sign up for a free Amazon Prime 30-day trial and cancel it before the holidays are over. Otherwise, the service costs $119 a year.

If you're a college student, you can save on your Amazon Prime subscription by signing up for Amazon Prime Student, which only costs $59 a year and offers the same free two-day shipping.

MORE: What Is Amazon Prime?

Walmart

Walmart was one of the first major retailers to announce its holiday shipping plans. The retailer is making millions of items available for free 2-day shipping. The catch: orders must meet the minimum $35 threshold to qualify for free shipping. The promo extends to items sold not just via Walmart, but also via the Walmart Marketplace.

Starting mid-November, customers will also be able to return products purchased via Walmart's Marketplace in-store at any of the retailer's 4,700 stores. (Returns can also be made online).

Target

If Amazon's 5-to-8 day delivery window seems too slow, Target is offering free 2-day shipping (with free returns) through December 22 with no minimum required. Normally, this is a perk enjoyed by Target REDcard holders only.





Target REDcards include Target credit cards and debit cards. REDcard holders will also get early access to select Black Friday deals (starting Nov. 21).