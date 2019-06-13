AT&T Will Start Selling the Galaxy S10 5G on June 17 — With a Catch

Verizon is already selling the Galaxy S10 5G. But soon enough, AT&T will be joining its chief competitor. Sort of.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

AT&T announced on Wednesday (June 12) that it will begin selling the Galaxy S10 5G on June 17. However, in a twist that consumers might not like, the device will only be available to corporate users on AT&T's Business Unlimited Preferred plan. It'll retail for $1,000 when the device launches, which is $300 less than what Verizon charges.

Verizon started offering pre-orders on the Galaxy S10 5G earlier this year and launched the device in May. It offered the device to any customer, but Verizon's 5G network is only available in a handful of cities so far.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy S10 5G Review: So Ahead of Its Time, It Hurts

AT&T's decision to only make the Galaxy S10 5G available to corporate users might be disappointing, but in a statement to Engadget, the company was clear that it believes the Galaxy S10 5G is designed for businesses that want "the bleeding edge." The carrier essentially believes that since AT&T's 5G network is only available in limited areas and will appeal first to those who need super speed, like companies, it might not make sense to bring it to consumers.

Whatever the case, AT&T will be offering the Galaxy S10 5G for $1,000, which is the same price as the LTE-equipped Galaxy S10 Plus that AT&T is already selling. However, the Galaxy S10 5G will be available in 256GB of storage instead of the 128GB of storage you get on the standard S10 Plus.

With the Galaxy S10 5G, which comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and plenty of power under the hood, AT&T will offer 20GB of tethering and a private Wi-Fi app. Prices on the plan start at $90 per month with Auto Pay.

In our Galaxy S10 5G review on Verizon's network, we ultimately found the device to be a "very good" handset that earned a 3.5 rating out of 5. It earned high marks for its fast 5G speeds and great battery life, but we took issue with the limited availability of 5G and its hefty price tag.