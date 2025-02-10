T-Mobile just made Starlink upgrade free for iPhone and Android — and any network can access it

T-Mobile used the recent Super Bowl to announce the availability and pricing for its StarLink service, with a surprise announcement regarding who can access the beta.

In the announcement, T-Mobile stated that the Starlink beta will be open until July for compatible Android phones and iPhones. T-Mobile also stated that customers don't have to be part of T-Mobile to sign up for the beta. Any customer with any carrier will be able to access the beta without needing to swap over to T-Mobile. If you want a chance to test out Starlink, then you can sign up here.

After launch, Starlink will be added to the T-Mobile Go5G plan at no extra cost. Users with other T-Mobile plans can get access to the feature for an added $15 a month from March 1st.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide / Starlink)

However, at this point, users can add T-Mobile Starlink now and get an Early Adopter discount that will cut $5 from the monthly price. It appears that users without T-Mobile will not have access to the feature after the beta ends.

Originally announced as only for Samsung phones like the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Starlink is a feature that wants to capitalize on satellite communication.

Then, back in January, T-Mobile announced that the feature was also coming to iPhones that had downloaded iOS 18.3.

While many devices offer SOS communications over satellite, Starlink separates itself by allowing users to send texts, calls, images and more. In a recent post on social media, Elon Musk also stated that Starlink would soon be able to send videos.

There's been a certain amount of concern about iOS 18.3 forcing the feature onto iPhones without the users' consent. We found several online conspiracies saying that Starlink is being forced upon users, which was seemingly pushed by recent reactions to Elon Musk and DOGE. However, it is worth noting that iOS 18.3 only allows you to use the feature; it doesn't download anything Starlink-related to your device.

The idea of giving more people access to the beta of a feature is an interesting one, and it could work in T-Mobile's favor in the long run. However, adding $15 to an existing monthly bill for a feature that many may never use might be asking for too much.

For the time being, we will have to wait and see what the initial reactions and experiences are like.

