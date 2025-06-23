T-Satellite with Starlink is launching next month — what you need to know about T-Mobile's satellite-to-mobile service

Starting next month, it should be easier than ever to stay connected on T-Mobile's wireless network, as the carrier has just announced plans to launch its satellite-to-mobile service starting July 23.

T-Satellite launches initially with support for text messaging, with plans to offer data connectivity over satellite in October.

The T-Satellite service is the result of a collaboration between T-Mobile and Starlink that was first announced three years ago.

As detailed by T-Mobile president Mike Katz during a press event today (June 23), the T-Satellite service will be included with T-Mobile's $100/month Experience Beyond plan as well as older Go5G Next plans. Other T-Mobile plans will offer T-Satellite connectivity as a $10/month add-on.

T-Satellite: How it works

T-Satellite relies on a network of 650-plus satellites. Katz says that phones will automatically connect to the satellite-based network when there's no cellular connection, so users won't have to go through a connection process whenever they're out of range.

According to T-Mobile, satellite connectivity will work with around 75% of the devices used by the carrier's current customer base. That covers nearly any that's been made in the last four years, Katz says.

Both Android and iOS devices will have text message support at launch, and Android users will also enjoy support for MMS messaging. MMS support for iPhones will follow.

Starting October 1, T-Satellite will expand to data-based connectivity, with satellite-enabled apps from AccuWeather, AllTrails, Apple, Google, WhatsApp and X that coverage weather, mapping and messaging, among other crucial tasks for when you're in remote areas.

T-Mobile is also offering developer tools to help app makers ready their own software for T-Satellite's data service.

The initial launch of T-Satellite includes support for 911 texting by T-Mobile customers, but in October, T-Mobile says it will expand emergency texting to any mobile customer of any carrier who uses a compatible phone.

New T-Mobile promotions

T-Mobile announced the T-Satellite launch as part of an event to mark an award from third-party testing firm Ookla that names T-Mobile the best phone network in the U.S. It's quite a turnaround for the carrier which found itself ranked last in network performance surveys a dozen years ago.

"We not only dream about going from worst to best, we actually do it," said chief operating officer Srini Gopalan. "We're a good two years ahead of Verizon and At&T and i believe that lead is going to grow."

T-Mobile also made two other announcements today aimed at expanding its customer base.

Perks offered by the company to subscribers will now included a free DashPass membership from DoorDash. DashPash normally costs $10/month and eliminates delivery fees while reducing service fees among other benefits. CEO Mike Sievert said the benefit will come to T-Mobile's "most popular plans," including the current Experience Beyond and Experience More options.

In a move targeting Verizon customers looking to switch carriers, a new T-Mobile promotion called Easy Upgrade offers to pay off the balance customers owe to Verizon for their current phone.

Those switchers will then receive a flagship phone — Sievert specifically mentioned devices like the iPhone 16, Galaxy S25 and Pixel 9 — from T-Mobile.