Galaxy Note 9’s Killer Feature Just Leaked

Samsung could be planning a major overhaul to the Galaxy Note 9's S Pen, delivering what could be the biggest update this year's phone will offer



On Twitter on Sunday, serial leaker Ice Universe, who is best known for his leaks of Samsung smartphone details, said that the Galaxy Note 9's "S Pen is a pen with a soul." He added that it would offer the "biggest update in the history of the S Pen."

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Unfortunately, Ice Universe didn't shed more light on what the S Pen might offer. But a Samsung-tracking site called AllAboutSamsung claims to have obtained details on the company's plans for the S Pen.

MORE: Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Rumors: Release Date, Specs and More



That site said that the S Pen will likely come with Bluetooth support. According to the report, it's unclear what specific features Bluetooth support would add, but one possibility would be adding a microphone and small speaker. Collectively, the features would let you make and receive calls from your S Pen rather than hold your smartphone. It's also possible, according to the report, that Samsung's S Pen will come with a feature that will allow you to write on physical paper and see that result pop up on the Galaxy Note 9's screen.



Samsung's S Pen has only received iterative updates over the last few years and hasn't greatly expanded from its core function of serving as a tool for taking notes on the display and drawing, although the recent addition of Live Messages in the Note 8 spiced things up. Adding features that would allow for transferring text to digital and placing calls would amount to a major upgrade and differentiate the smartphone from the Galaxy S9.



Not much else is expected to change in this year's Galaxy Note 9. The device will reportedly have a nearly identical design to last year's Galaxy Note 8 and will likely run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845. The other big upgrade will be a new version of Samsung's Bixby assistant.



Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 9 in August and could launch the smartphone in late-August or early September.

Editors' Note: We've updated this article to better reflect the details of the AllAboutSamsung report.