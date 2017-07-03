Galaxy Note 8's Sky-High Price and Release Date Leaked

If you're hoping to get your hands on a Galaxy Note 8, be ready to shell out some serious cash.

Samsung is planning 64GB and 128GB Galaxy Note 8 models for later this summer. And when those handsets launch, the 64GB model will cost $1,100, Korean site Osen is reporting, citing an unnamed Samsung official. Forbes reported on the Osen report.

At an $1,100 starting price, the Galaxy Note 8 would be the most expensive high-end smartphone on the market. The Galaxy S8+, for instance, costs $850. Apple's highest-end iPhone 7 Plus offering 256GB of storage costs $969.

This latest rumor follows an earlier leak from Evan Blass stating that the Note 8 would start at a more reasonable $900.

It's unclear how Samsung might arrive at that higher price. The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with a slightly larger screen than the Galaxy S8+ but offer a similar design, complete with a curved screen that covers its face. Unlike the Galaxy S8 line, however, the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be the first Samsung handset to come with a dual-lens rear camera — a feature found in several other flagship smartphones from other vendors.

Additionally, Samsung has already said that it won't be able to bake the smartphone's fingerprint sensor into the Galaxy Note 8 due to technical and security problems, so that added cost won't factor in.

The hefty price tag, then, suggests Samsung either might have some tricks up its sleeve that haven't been reported on yet or the rumored price could be wrong.

Fortunately, we won't need to wait too long to find out exactly what the Galaxy Note 8 will cost. According to Osen, Samsung is planning to launch the smartphone on August 26. The report has also confirmed that it will indeed come with a dual-lens camera, and will also offer 6GB of RAM, which should help it perform well with apps.