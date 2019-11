Christmas 2018 Shipping Deadlines for Online Shopping

Update Dec. 21: We're down to the final stretch, but many retailers are still offering free expedited shipping.



Christmas Eve is right around the corner and if you're like most people, chances are you still have some shopping left to do.



But there's good news because many retailers are offering complimentary expedited shipping. Amazon is going as far as offering free 2-hour shipping in select Prime Now cities.



Keep in mind other factors — such as weather — could impact your shipping, so the earlier you order, the safer you'll be. We'll update our story with new dates as the holiday season progresses.



Amazon



Good news if you're a Prime member. You have until Sunday, Dec. 23 for 1-day shipping and Monday, Dec. 24 for same-day shipping (select cities only). In addition, Prime Now is making deliveries up until 11:59pm ET on Dec. 24 with free 2-hour delivery in more than 30 cities.

Free Shipping (Non-Prime members): Wednesday, Dec. 19

Wednesday, Dec. 19 Standard Shipping: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Wednesday, Dec. 19 2-Day Shipping: Saturday, Dec. 22

Saturday, Dec. 22 1-Day Shipping: Sunday, Dec. 23

Sunday, Dec. 23 Same-Day Delivery (select cities, free w/ Prime): Monday, Dec. 24

Monday, Dec. 24 Same-Day 2-hour Delivery (select cities, free w/ Prime): Monday, Dec. 24

Adorama



Adorama is also offering extended returns: all items purchased through Dec. 25 will have an extended period for returns and exchanges that lasts through Feb. 1, 2019.

Super Saver: Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 4pm ET

Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 4pm ET UPS 3-Day: Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 4pm ET

Tuesday, Dec. 18 at 4pm ET USP Next Day: Friday, Dec. 21 at 1pm ET

Standard Ground: Friday, December 14



Friday, December 14 First Class Mail (including greeting cards): Thursday, December 20

Thursday, December 20 Priority mail: Thursday, December 20

Thursday, December 20 Priority mail Express: Saturday, December 22

Large items: Wednesday, December 19

Wednesday, December 19 Most items: Thursday, December 20

Thursday, December 20 Same-day: Monday, December 24 by 12pm (local time)

Monday, December 24 by 12pm (local time) Same-day in-store pickup: Monday, December 24 by 5pm (local time)

FedEx Express Saver: Wednesday, December 19

Wednesday, December 19 FedEx 2-Day: Thursday, December 20

Thursday, December 20 FedEx Standard Overnight, Priority Overnight, First Overnight: Friday, December 21

Friday, December 21 FedEx SameDay: Tuesday, December 25

2-Day Shipping: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Wednesday, Dec. 19 1-Day Shipping: Thursday, Dec. 20

3-Day Shipping: Wednesday, Dec. 19

Wednesday, Dec. 19 2-Day Shipping: Thursday, Dec. 20

Thursday, Dec. 20 1-Day Shipping: Friday, Dec. 21

Here are UPS' cut-off dates for 2018.