How to Block a Phone Number on Your iPhone

Your iPhone makes it possible to stay in touch with just about anyone in the world. But what happens when you get calls and texts from people you'd rather not hear from?



It's easy enough to block unwanted calls and texts in iOS 12 with just a few taps, a feature you'll come to appreciate if you find yourself getting hassled by former friends, pushy sales reps or anyone else you regret handing out your digits to. Even if everyone on your contact list is well-behaved, there are always those unwanted robocalls and texts proposing all sorts of shady deals that you'd like to ban from your phone.



Here's how to stop specific phone numbers from constantly ringing up your iPhone. (Eagle-eyed iPhone fans will note that the screens illustrating the steps for blocking phone numbers on your iPhone are from iOS 11, though the process hasn't changed one bit with iOS 12.)

Block a Phone Number



1. Launch the Phone app and tap on the Recents tab at the bottom of the screen.





2. Locate the offending phone number and tap the "i" on the far right of the screen.





3. Select Block This Caller.





4. iOS 12 will ask you to confirm your decision. Tap Block Contact if you do.

Block Texts

Once a phone number is blocked, the person on the other end won't be able to call, message or FaceTime with you. That's fine for phone numbers, but what about texts from unknown sources? You can also block from within iOS 12's Messages app. Here's how.





1. From the offending text message, tap the header with the phone number to make a drop-down menu appear with Audio, FaceTime and Info options. You'll want to tap the "i" above Info.





2. On the next screen, tap the arrow next to the phone icon.





3. Select Block This Caller.





4. Confirm that you do, in fact, want to stop receiving spam text messages from the number you're blocking.

Remove Someone From Your Block List



Let's say you blocked someone by accident or you've patched things up with a contact you've previously banned. You can undo a block nearly as easily as you can impose one.





1. Open Settings.





2. Scroll down Settings to Phone and select that app.





3. Tap Call Blocking & Identification.





4. You'll see a list of blocked contacts. It can be quite a lengthy one to scroll through if you're as quick with the ban-hammer as I am.





5. Find the contact you want to unblock and swipe left. Tap the red Unblock button that appears.

Editors' Note:This article updates a previous how-to written by Nick Mediatti for Tom's Guide.