Get a Free Echo Dot with Any Blink XT Camera

For a limited time, Amazon has its budget friendly Blink XT Home Security Camera on sale for $77.99. That's $52 off the camera's $130 list price.



Even better, purchase any Blink system and you'll get a free 3rd Gen Echo Dot. Currently on sale for $29.99, the bonus smart speaker must be added to your cart manually and you'll see the $29.99 discount applied at the final checkout page.



The Blink XT Camera is easy to install and boasts an inconspicuous design with free cloud storage. The weatherproof wireless camera offers reliable surveillance inside and outside of your home.



Its built-in motion sensor detects movement and records video clips to the cloud, which are instantly sent to your smartphone.









The Blink XT Camera also works with Alexa, so you can control it with your voice using the bundled Echo Dot.



Amazon's Blink/Echo Dot promo ends December 22.



