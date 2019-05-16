Act Fast: Spotify Premium Just $1 for 3 Months

Spotify is giving music lovers something to get excited about.

The streaming giant is offering 3 months of Spotify Premium for just $0.99 total. Traditionally priced at $9.99 per month, that saves you $29.97. If you're a fan of Spotify's free service, here's your chance to go ad-free.

If you're a student, the deal gets better. Students get 3 months of Spotify Premium with Hulu and Showtime for $0.99 total. Student pricing is $4.99/month thereafter.

To qualify for either deal, users must be new to Spotify Premium.

So what's the difference between Spotify Free and Spotify Premium? In addition to being ad-free, Spotify Premium also offers offline listening and unlimited track skips. This means you can listen to Beyonce's Lemonade on Spotify uninterrupted, anytime, anywhere and even jump to your favorite song.

What's more, Spotify Premium lets you search for and play any song you want and download music to your device.

Like the free version, Spotify Premium gives you access to over 40 million songs, but without limits. Select artists keep their most recent releases on Spotify's free tier plan for up to 2 weeks.

If you're an Amazon Music fan, keep in mind that Amazon will likely discount its service on Amazon Prime Day as it has done in the past.



Spotify's excellent deal ends June 30.

