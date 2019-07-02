Best 4K Smart TV Deals in July 2019

It's July 4th week and if you want to treat yourself to a new 4K TV, you've come to the right place. This month, TV prices continue to fall and retailers are offering some of the best TV deals we've ever seen.



What's more, with Amazon Prime Day less than two weeks from now, the discounts will get even better.

Walmart for instance, has the Vizio Quantum 65-inch 4K Smart TV (PQ65-F1) on sale for $1,398. Normally priced at $1,398, that's a whopping $600 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model TV set. It features Vizio's active full array backlighting technology, Dolby Vision HDR and Quantum Dot technology.

In our review, we liked the vibrant color, deep blacks and brighter brights as well as its built-in Google Assistant functionality. Despite its lack of voice control without a secondary device, we give it a 3.5 out of 5 star rating for its impressive quantum-dot display.

Meanwhile, Amazon and Walmart are slashing the price of Samsung's 2019 Q60 QLED 4K Smart TVs. The sale includes every set from the 43-inch to the 82-inch model. These TVs include edge lighting, built-in Bixby, and Apple iTunes support.

Samsung QLED Deals

Other noteworthy 4K TV deals include:

39 to 49-inch TV Deals

50 to 55-inch TV Deals

58 to 65-inch TV Deals

70-inch+ TV Deals

