Best 4K Smart TV Deals in July 2019

It's July 4th week and if you want to treat yourself to a new 4K TV, you've come to the right place. This month, TV prices continue to fall and retailers are offering some of the best TV deals we've ever seen.
What's more, with Amazon Prime Day less than two weeks from now, the discounts will get even better.
Walmart for instance, has the Vizio Quantum 65-inch 4K Smart TV (PQ65-F1) on sale for $1,398. Normally priced at $1,398, that's a whopping $600 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model TV set. It features Vizio's active full array backlighting technology, Dolby Vision HDR and Quantum Dot technology.
In our review, we liked the vibrant color, deep blacks and brighter brights as well as its built-in Google Assistant functionality. Despite its lack of voice control without a secondary device, we give it a 3.5 out of 5 star rating for its impressive quantum-dot display.
Meanwhile, Amazon and Walmart are slashing the price of Samsung's 2019 Q60 QLED 4K Smart TVs. The sale includes every set from the 43-inch to the 82-inch model. These TVs include edge lighting, built-in Bixby, and Apple iTunes support.
Samsung QLED Deals
- Samsung 43-inch Q60 QLED 4K Smart TV for $647.99 ($152 off)
- Samsung 49-inch Q60 QLED 4K Smart TV for $747.99 ($252off) also at Amazon
- Samsung 55-inch Q60 QLED 4K Smart TV for $897.99 ($300 off) also at Amazon
- Samsung 65-inch Q60 QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,297.99 ($500 off)
- Samsung 75-inch Q60 QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,997.99 ($1,002 off)
- Samsung 82-inch Q60 QLED 4K Smart TV for $2,797.99 ($1,002 off)
Other noteworthy 4K TV deals include:
39 to 49-inch TV Deals
- Samsung 40-inch 4K Smart TV (2019) for $228 ($71 off)
- LG 49-inch 4K Smart TV for $399 ($50 off)
- TCL 5-Series 43-inch 4K Roku TV for $259.99 ($240 off)
- TCL 5-Series 49-inch 4K Roku TV for $319.99 ($230 off)
- Samsung 43-inch Q60 QLED 4K Smart TV for $697.99 ($102 off)
- Samsung 49-inch Q60 QLED 4K Smart TV for $797.99 ($202 off) also at Amazon
50 to 55-inch TV Deals
- Toshiba 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV for $299.99 ($80 off)
- Samsung 55-inch Q60 QLED 4K Smart TV for $897.99 ($300 off) also at Amazon
- TCL 5-Series 55-inch 4K Roku TV for $399.99 ($300 off)
- Vizio 55-inch P-Series 4K Smart TV for $299.99 ($145 off)
58 to 65-inch TV Deals
- TCL 6-Series 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for $699.99 ($600 off)
- Vizio Quantum 65-inch 4K Smart TV for $1,398 ($600 off)
- Hisense 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV for $498 ($150 off)
- Samsung 65-inch Q60 QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,297.99 ($500 off)
70-inch+ TV Deals
- TCL 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart TV for $1,399.99 ($200 off)
- Sony X950G 75-inch 4K UHD Smart TV w/ HDR for $3,298 ($202 off)
- Samsung 75-inch Q60 QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,997.99 ($1,002 off)
- Samsung 82-inch Q60 QLED 4K Smart TV for $2,797.99 ($1,002 off)
