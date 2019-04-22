Avengers Endgame Tickets: How to Secure Yours

Avengers: Endgame — the final chapter in The Infinity Saga films — is coming soon, debuting at theaters this week on April 26. But there's only one problem: Tickets are selling out fast.

How to get tickets

Tickets hit online retailers at 8am Eastern on April 2, confirming the rumors we saw below. For a while, most ticket-sellers' sites had crashed, but that problem fixed itself by the end of the day.

Don't worry if you were shut out of tickets for opening day screenings, as many popular multiplexes have been adding more showtimes and screenings to match the demand. So, just check back in with your theater of choice, to see if additional availability has opened up.



My best advice is to look for screenings with unusual start times, such as 6:05pm or 9:25pm, as those were likely added later. Also, beware late-late screenings, as this film has a run time of 3 hours and 1 minute.

The April 2 rumor

Back in February, a redditor posted a blurry photo of a ticket release schedule that had Avengers Endgame tickets marked for April 2. While the original post has since been deleted, Rerelease News posted the sheet, which included dates in March for Dumbo and Wonder Park that would go on to be authentic.

Adding more credence to that rumor is that showtimes for select theaters went up on April 1, a day before the expected on-sale. Showtimes for Alamo Drafthouse theaters, though, have not yet been revealed at the time of this update.

Another tidbit of rumor for Endgame tickets, though, comes from a less-than-reliable source. Twitter user @akaElJefe, who's more known for leaking music than he is with movie studio information, tweeted "AVENGERS ENDGAME tickets officially go on sale April 2nd at 10:00AM EST This is 100% confirmed / official info."

And while I can't say that I trust this account, I would be lying if I told you I wasn't setting an alarm in my phone for that exact time.

March 25 wasn't the date

The earliest possible date was March 25, as a Mar. 21 tweet from Tom Holland ominously said "Monday morning..." possibly hinting that tickets will go on sale at the start of the week, or that a new trailer for Endgame or Spider-Man: Far From Home is coming. The Alamo Drafthouse NYC's twitter account re-tweeted it, to hopefully stop people from asking them when Endgame tickets will go on sale.

A second source on the March 25 date, as a redditor posting to /r/MarvelStudiosSpoilers/ claims that they work for a company "that rents out one of the auditoriums at the local AMC for employees to enjoy premieres with our coworkers. This person claims they got an email that said "tickets go on sale for the event 3/25."

