I got an early look at the 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer, and now I'm burning to see more

Last night, I attended a media screening for "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" at IMAX Sydney that held a special bonus for those who turned up early: Disney would be offering an early look at the upcoming trailer for "Avatar: Fire and Ash" ahead of the film, and not only that, the trailer would be shown in IMAX 3D.

In fact, the trailer wasn’t just shown once, but on a loop for around 20 minutes. I stopped counting after the first few times, but I would estimate that the trailer was shown around ten times in a row.

Admittedly, the trailer kinda lost some of its initial wow factor after a few watches. That said, I'm still really excited to see the movie, as it looks like the most epic entry in the “Avatar” franchise yet.

While the trailer itself isn't online yet, it will be attached to theatrical showings of "The Fantastic Four: First Steps", which releases this Friday in the US. In the meantime, here's what I saw.

The darkest 'Avatar' entry yet

Right from the outset, it's clear that "Fire and Ash" will be the most intense chapter in the "Avatar" saga yet. For the first time, we see hostility amongst the Na'vi clans, with Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and the oceanic Metkayina clan drawn into a conflict with the Mangkwan clan, or Ash People, as they're also known.

The Mangkwan are a clearly formidable clan, demonstrating a mastery of fire. Throughout the trailer, they are shown spreading fire from their fingertips, shooting flaming arrows, and burning down sections of forest.

The trailer also shows the return of Colonel Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang), whose Avatar form is shown walking alone into the Ash People territory. It's a more desolate area than we're used to seeing on Pandora, with an enormous volcano spewing red lava in the distance in one shot.

A formidable foe

Meet Varang in Avatar: Fire and Ash.Be among the first to watch the trailer, exclusively in theaters this weekend with The Fantastic Four: First Steps. pic.twitter.com/MZi0jhBCI5July 21, 2025

The Ash People are led by Varang (Oona Chaplin), a Na'vi female with an unsettling presence who wears a red and black headdress and red war paint on her hands and face. At one point, Ouaritch is shown wearing the same red paint, indicating he will team up with the Varang in an attempt to take down the Sully family once and for all.

Although the trailer doesn't outright explain the conflict, it's clear that the Ash People are ideologically opposed to the typical Na'vi way of life, outright rejecting the deity Eywa and choosing to live disconnected from the natural world that other Na'vi hold sacred.

It also appears that Kiri (Sigourney Weaver) will once again play a major part in the story. In the trailer, we see Ronal (Kate Winslet) tell her, "If there's something you can do, then you must do it." During another moment, Varang eerily leans in towards Kiri and delivers the trailer's standout line, "Your goddess has no dominion here."

Everyone is in a dark place

As for Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), it appears as though the Sully matriarch has grown even angrier since the events of "Avatar: The Way of Water", with Jake at one point telling her "You cannot live like this, baby.... In hate!"

Elsewhere, the trailer has plenty of action, including large-scale battles, the return of the Tulkun, and the character of Spider (Jack Champion) still seemingly torn about whether to side with the Na'vi or his fellow humans.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

For me, the trailer's most tantalizing moment is the scene depicting Jake's capture by human forces, where he's led before cheering crowds taking photos. Could this be the end of Jake Sully? I certainly hope not.

Needless to say, I can't wait to see more of "Avatar: Fire and Ash". It looks to be the most epic and emotional entry in the series yet, and I've learned to never doubt director James Cameron.

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" hits theaters on December 19 in the US and UK, and December 18 in Australia. With my hype for the movie now at an all-time high, I think I'll be diving into the "Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora" video game while I count the days until opening night.

