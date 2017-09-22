Watch the iPhone 8 Get Torched and Bent in Torture Video

Now that Apple's iPhone 8 has hit store shelves, it's only right that the folks over at JerryRigEverything are destroying it in the name of research.

The popular YouTube channel put the iPhone 8 through a series of torture tests aimed at seeing how well it can stand up when scratched, bent, and even torched with a flame. And overall, the iPhone 8 held up surprisingly well.

First up, JerryRigEverything tested the iPhone 8's screen against scratches with increasingly harder picks. It found that on a scale of 0 to 9, the iPhone 8 scratched at level six and started to incur deeper gashes at level 7. It's the same performance as last year's iPhone 7, according to the channel.

Next, the testers tried the iPhone 8's screen against a razor blade, coin, and keys, and found that no one of them could scratch the display. The iPhone 8's Home button also held up against a razor blade, as did the front-facing camera.

The back glass panel also couldn't get damaged by a razor blade. The Apple logo on the back is under the glass, so it won't wear away over time, according to JerryRigEverything.

Then we got to the rear-facing camera lens. Although Apple says it's hardened and can withstand serious damage, JerryRigEverything found that it started to incur scratches at a level six pick. Things went downhill from there, and at level 8, a "groove" was seen on the camera lens.

More: iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Review: Familiar Designs Hide a Real Breakthrough

Ultimately, JerryRigEverything thinks that the rear-facing camera is the one spot where Apple might have not committed to as strong or reliable a material, making it susceptible to damage.

The razor blade was used again to scratch the metal spine around the iPhone 8, and was able to scratch the handset all around. But you'll still need to work pretty hard to actually put some gashes into it.

Image: JerryRigEverything

Then it was time to torch the iPhone 8. And after 10 seconds of direct heat from a lighter, the iPhone 8's display turned off affected pixels. Within just a few seconds of cooling down, the pixels came back on and the screen was back to normal.

And as it does in all iPhone torture testing, JerryRigEverything ended its show with a bend test to see if the device would crack under pressure. Good news: it held up just fine.

Ultimately, JerryRigEverything called the iPhone 8 a "well-built phone."

Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are available now. The third new Apple handset, the ultra-premium iPhone X, will be landing on store shelves on Nov. 3.