Amazon Fire Stick vs. Roku Stick vs. Chromecast: Face-Off!

It's just about time to stop saying, "set top box." The devices never did fit on top of a flatscreen TV, and now the hottest devices aren't even boxes, but HDMI sticks that plug in the back of the TV (or receiver). Amazon joined the game today (Oct. 27) with its Fire TV Stick, a $39 alternative to its $99 Fire TV box. As with other sticks, the new Fire TV gives up some features to squeeze into a smaller size and price, namely processing power and the Fire TV's signature remote with voice search capability. (It includes a basic remote instead, the Voice Search-enabled remote is a $30 add-on.)

The Fire TV Stick faces some competition against the $35 Google Chromecast (a new, slightly updated version is expected soon) and the $50 Roku Streaming Stick. Depending on the features you want, any one of these could be a good deal. The Roku Stick is the most expensive, but it includes the company's intuitive remote control and offers the most channels — nearly 2,000 (though most are rather niche). Chromecast is the best deal (albeit by a mere $4) if you are happy to use your smartphone, tablet or computer at the remote.

If you want to play games in addition to video and music, the Fire TV Stick is your best bet, as it supports about 200 titles, controlled either by a remote or the optional $40 game controller.

If you're in the market for one of these devices, check the comparison below to help with your choice.



Amazon Fire TV Stick Google Chromecast Roku Streaming Stick Price $39 $35 $50 Size 3.3 x 1.0 x 0.5 inches

2.8 x 1.4 x 0.5 inches 3.1 x 1.1 x 0.5 inches Remote control Included None Included Voice control Yes, with $30

Voice Remote None None Syncs media

streams from

mobiles/

computers Netflix and YouTube only Yes Netflix and YouTube only Screen mirroring Miracast and Wi-Di:

Newer Android and

Windows Phone devices;

Windows 8.1 PCs Newer Android

devices, PCs via

tabcasting only Miracast and Wi-Di:

Newer Android and

Windows Phone devices;

Windows 8.1 PCs Number of

channels/apps 600+ 600+ 2000+ Games 200+ Very limited 80+ Headline apps

(sampling) Amazon

Instant

Video

Crackle

Hulu Plus

Netflix

Pandora

PBS Kids

Twitch

WatchESPN

YouTube Crackle

Google Play

TV, Movies,

& Music

HBO GO

Hulu Plus

MLB.TV

Netflix

Pandora

PlayOn

Rdio

VUDU

YouTube

WatchESPN

Watch ABC

Twitch

Watch

Disney

PBS Kids

Vevo



Amazon

Instant

Video

Disney

Disney

Junior

HBO GO

Hulu Plus

MLB.TV

Netflix

Pandora

PBS

Plex

rdio

Showtime

Slacker

Spotify

Vudu

Yahoo

Screen

YouTube

Crackle

M-Go

WatchESPN

Vevo Video output 720p and 1080p

up to 60fps 720p and 1080p

up to 60fps 720p and 1080p

up to 60fps

