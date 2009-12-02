Trending

New Super Mario Bros. Wii Looks Great in 1080p

Too bad it's not from a Wii HD.

Do we really need any further argument to Nintendo that we want a Wii that is capable of displaying a high-definition signal? Obviously having more power to push more polygons and pixels would be nice, but at this point we'd settle for something that'll play nicely and natively with our HDTVs.

Just check out this clip of New Super Mario Bros. Wii running through an emulator. Running on a test system with an Intel E8400 at 3.8GHz, 4GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 260, the Dolphin emulator was able to play the game at 1080p at 60 fps in 4AA 16AF DX9 mode.

We've embedded the video below, but to get the full experience, check out the new 1080p (or even the 720p) modes from YouTube.

Does this make you salivate for a Wii HD? Well too bad.

42 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Stone Cold 03 December 2009 02:04
    Is this crap of a game really needed in 1080p?!
  • Pei-chen 03 December 2009 02:10
    Any good emulator for PS2?
  • Upendra09 03 December 2009 02:15
    If Nintendo made a 1080p firmware update or something that you added on, they would get a huge boost in sales and games developed for the console which again lead to a boost in sales for both consoles and games
  • Aoster87 03 December 2009 02:23
    Is it just my system or was the youtube video fairly jumpy?
  • steiner666 03 December 2009 02:24
    Same deal as with Mario Galaxy, or many other games on Dolphin. Even if you have the hardware to get smooth framerates, the games still run slow, as this video shows. It' feels like he's on the moon or under water.
  • Upendra09 03 December 2009 02:24
    same here
  • gekko668 03 December 2009 02:25
    Hehe that's cool. Can that emulator brings zelda and metroid to 1080p too?
  • BoxBabaX 03 December 2009 02:30
    Is youtube capped at 30fps?
  • ColMirage 03 December 2009 02:32
    boxbabaxIs youtube capped at 30fps?Yes

    Pei-chenAny good emulator for PS2?Pcsx2
  • agnickolov 03 December 2009 02:38
    Weird - why would you need GeForce GTX 260 for a 2D game? An ancient GeForce 4400 should suffice (certainly nothing more than a GeForce FX 5500, possibly even the 2MB pre-3DFx 2D-only cards)...
