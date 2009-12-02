New Super Mario Bros. Wii Looks Great in 1080p

Do we really need any further argument to Nintendo that we want a Wii that is capable of displaying a high-definition signal? Obviously having more power to push more polygons and pixels would be nice, but at this point we'd settle for something that'll play nicely and natively with our HDTVs.

Just check out this clip of New Super Mario Bros. Wii running through an emulator. Running on a test system with an Intel E8400 at 3.8GHz, 4GB RAM, Nvidia GTX 260, the Dolphin emulator was able to play the game at 1080p at 60 fps in 4AA 16AF DX9 mode.

We've embedded the video below, but to get the full experience, check out the new 1080p (or even the 720p) modes from YouTube.

Does this make you salivate for a Wii HD? Well too bad.

