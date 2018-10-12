The Best iPhone Xs Deal Is Available from Sprint

What started as an incredible pre-order in September has been extended through October.

For a limited time, you can get the iPhone Xs for $0 at Sprint. Yes, it involves a trade-in and you're just leasing the phone, but Sprint's offer blows away the competition, which are mostly offering a $700 credit when you buy two new iPhones.

So what smartphones are eligible for Sprint's trade-in deal? It's an exclusive list, but it includes the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, LG G7 ThinQ, Samsung Galaxy S8, Samsung Galaxy S8+, Samsung Galaxy S8 Active, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Google Pixel 2, or Google Pixel 2XL.

The other "gotcha" to Sprint's offer is that you must lease the phone via Sprint's 18-month Sprint Flex plan, since your $41.67/month credit will be applied over an 18-month span. After your lease is over, you can return the iPhone and upgrade to a new model or buy it by paying the remaining balance via one lump payment or through six monthly payments.

If you had your heart set on the iPhone Xs Max, Sprint is once again stealing the show. You can get Apple's big-screen iPhone for just $4.17/month through the same trade-in and lease route.

While Sprint's deals are unprecedented, they're not too surprising. Earlier this summer, the carrier offered the iPhone 8 for just $8/month via a similar promo. Clearly, Sprint wants to take T-Mobile's spot for carrier with the best deals, which it can easily do given T-Mobile's high down payment requirements.