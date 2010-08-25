Trending

Valve Says PS3 is ''Incredibly Important''

By

Valve has a new love for the Sony console.

There were days in the past when Valve Software didn't have a kind thing to say about the PlayStation 3. Sony's console has a quite different setup for developers compared to the more PC-like Xbox 360, which could have been one of the causes.

Either way, Valve looked like it was going to stay as far away from the PS3 as it could – but then Gabe Newell took to the stage at Sony's E3 and told everyone that the PlayStation 3 would have the best version of the game possible on consoles.

That was a considerable change of tune. Then at Gamescom, Valve told the media more nice things about Sony's machine, and that the developer wanted to make things right in light of how bad the Orange Box port was for PS3 gamers.

"PS3 is incredibly important to us," said project manager Erik Johnson to CVG. "We don't feel that the PS3 users had the Valve experience that we like to deliver.

"So it that case it's incredibly important to us; we kind of fix everything wrong in the products that we delivered before for the PS3, which we thought were good but weren't quite the Valve experience."

Johnson added that Valve currently employs a number of PS3 veterans to work on Portal 2 on PS3.

Part of what will make the PS3 version better than the Xbox 360 version is the integration of Steamworks. The more open nature of Sony's platform allows for Steamworks, while Microsoft likely wants to keep things under control on Xbox Live.

Portal 2 launches on February 9, 2011.

43 Comments Comment from the forums
  • insider3 25 August 2010 21:11
    I still feel sorry for XBOX and PS3 users for having to play quality games on a console.
    Reply
  • meat81 25 August 2010 21:11
    how fat is that guy?
    Reply
  • trainreks 25 August 2010 21:13
    http://kotaku.com/309613/gabe-newell-totally-hates-the-ps3
    Reply
  • 25 August 2010 21:26
    I do recall an interview with Gabe where he said he didn't want to develop on PS3. Hmmmm....
    Reply
  • quantum mask 25 August 2010 21:30
    WOW, he certainly changed his tune. Someone must have wrote him a nice check!
    Reply
  • visa 25 August 2010 21:33
    So if I understand this article correctly, it doesn't seem to be as much about the console itself as it is about the integration of Steamworks? They like PS3 because it's more open?

    Granted, I know nothing about Steamworks as I choose to play those games on the PC so I'm not really familiar with the console setup for Valve games..
    Reply
  • Travis Beane 25 August 2010 21:33
    Just wondering if I'd even want to play Portal 1/2 or Half Life (ep) 2/3 on a console.
    ...
    No.
    I find my PS3 makes a decent media centre, and spends most of its time folding.
    Reply
  • warezme 25 August 2010 21:39
    meat81how fat is that guy?Big enough to cover half the P and all the S
    Reply
  • a1exh 25 August 2010 21:41
    I bet he's changed his tune due to the amount of piracy on the 360. I wonder if they will feel the same about the PS3 in a few weeks after PS3Jailbreak hits the streets?
    Reply
  • maigo 25 August 2010 21:56
    Way to take the title out of context. They PS3 isn't important, they money they're not getting from it IS
    Reply