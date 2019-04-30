Best Netflix Documentaries and Docuseries Shows
Netflix has a ton of documentary content, from excellent feature-length films to addictive shows. So now, while the Fyre Festival documentary has become the must-watch to join the watercooler conversation, we thought this would be a great moment to talk about some of the best of the genre. From the histories of our favorite toys to investigations of iconic stars and complex problems, these films tell stories that will amuse or thrill, but never bore.
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened (2019)
How did a single convicted felon manage to swindle thousands out of their cash, with the lure of the greatest festival of all time? That's the central question in this documentary focused on Billy McFarland, the mastermind behind Fyre Festival. Hit Play to find out how Fyre was supposed to be just the first step in the launch of an app. — Henry T. Casey
The Toys That Made Us (2017 - Present)
We've all got old toy collections (unless Marie Kondo's convinced you to throw yours out), but how much do you know about those relics you're saving to pass down to the next generation? Each episode of The Toys That Made Us probes that exact question. A third season will devote time to the Power Rangers and their Zord robots that parents fought for in the aisles, as well as pro wrestling figures, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and My Little Pony. — Henry T. Casey
Nobody Speak: Trials of the Free Press (2017)
No offense to Andre the Giant, but Bollea vs. Gawker was bigger than any match Hulk Hogan ever had. If you just thought the leathery former WWF champion was suing Gawker Media for publishing his sex tape, you need to know the whole story. Brian Knappenberger's documentary unfurls the truth behind the legal drama, showing how big money gets to fund attacks on media outlets, to destroy them. — Henry T. Casey
Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond (2017)
When Jim Carrey agreed to portray the late, great Andy Kaufmann in 1999's Man on the Moon, it was the culmination of a lifelong dream for the actor, who grew up inspired by Kaufmann's groundbreaking performance-art approach to comedy. Still, it's safe to say nobody involved with the film expected where it would lead. Carrey stayed in character for pretty much the entirety of Man on the Moon's production, at times taking the whole method acting thing a bit too far, and losing himself in the process. In Jim and Andy, Carrey and his co-stars reflect 20 years later on the circumstances of shooting the film, which is bolstered by tons of behind-the-scenes footage that brings the fever dream — and all of Kaufmann's iconic personas — to life. — Adam Ismail
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail (2016)
The broad strokes of the financial crisis of 2007 and 2008 taught us all the phrase "too big to fail," and Abacus explains what happened on the other side of the spectrum. The Abacus family-owned bank is located in New York City's Chinatown, and even though you've never heard about it before (I sure hadn't), it was the sole institution to face criminal charges from the subprime mortgage crisis. By examining a singular story from the entire storm of chaos, director Steve James shows another angle of the broader story, where families are getting punished while corporations skate. — Henry T. Casey
13th (2016)
Hopefully, this is the closest you'll get to the American prison system. Ava DuVernay's 13th shines a spotlight on the role that racism plays in this country's mass-incarceration situation. The film's title is derived from the Thirteenth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which prohibits slavery and freed the slaves. The histories examined in the film include the war on drugs and the case of Emmett Till. Interviewees include Angela Davis, Van Jones and Cory Booker. — Henry T. Casey
What Happened, Miss Simone? (2015)
This award-winning feature enlightens the masses about the complex Nina Simone, who was more than just the iconic singer and songwriter that most people know. Viewers get to know Simone's activism and hear stories from her family (including her daughter, Lisa Simone Kelly, the film's executive producer), even as director Liz Garbus imbues the film with the soul of Simone by using old interview audio as voice-over narration.— Henry T. Casey
Blackfish (2013)
Meet Tilikum, one of the orca whales at SeaWorld and the subject of Blackfish, which tackles the practice of capturing killer whales and forcing them to entertain us. Aggressive and unflinching with its narrative and message, Blackfish may rub some the wrong way with its attack on SeaWorld. The film sparked a contentious debate, in which SeaWorld claimed that the film erred on the side of sensationalism. It also prompted the passage of laws banning the practice of keeping orcas in captivity. — Henry T .Casey
Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)
You may never be able to afford to travel to, or eat at, Jiro Ono's sushi bar in Tokyo, so order in some food and turn on this fantastic documentary. It not only takes you behind the master's bar to watch his process of hunting for fish at the market, but also brings you to meet his family and learn about the heavy expectations that come with being the son of a legend. Shot as beautifully as Jiro's delectable-looking cuts of fish, this is one movie you shouldn't watch on an empty stomach. — Henry T .Casey
Senna (2010)
Racing fans knew two-time Formula One World Champion Ayrton Senna as a supreme talent the likes of which they might never see again. But those from his native Brazil knew him in a quite different way. To them, Senna was a hero — a sportsman who was proud to fly their flag with every triumph, donated millions to advance the education of the nation's impoverished youth and incorporated his faith in everything he did. It's this dichotomy between Senna's ruthlessness on the track and his compassion off it that takes the spotlight in Asif Kapadia's 2010 documentary.
Sennadepicts the driver's whirlwind career, from his arrival in a Formula One race in 1984, to his clashes with the sport's political influences, to his tragic death behind the wheel a decade later. It's composed entirely of archival footage, most of which had never been seen before the film's release, and it is well worthy of a recommendation to anyone — whether you follow motorsports or not. — Adam Ismail
Hitler's Bodyguard (2008)
World War II has always been a fertile ground for documentary programming, and Hitler's Bodyguard continues in that grand tradition. Most interestingly, this film gives us a look at the fears that drove the führer crazy. So, if you loved Downfall, this is a solid option for your next viewing. — Henry T. Casey
Planet Earth (2006)
This groundbreaking visual achievement is among the most celebrated nature documentaries of all time. Using cutting-edge techniques, Planet Earth takes viewers on a breathtaking tour of our planet, with David Attenborough's gripping narration guiding the way. Each of Planet Earth's 11 episodes visits a different terrain where professional photographers braved harsh conditions to reveal some of Earth's most remote locations. Magnificent close-up shots of the world's most elusive animals will leave you shaking your head. Planet Earth deftly balances these gorgeous shots with commentary about our fragile world that appeals to the emotions without feeling overbearing. Don't worry, Netflix has you covered with the equally spellbinding Planet Earth II (shot in 4K), once you've binged through the first season with your jaw on the floor. — Phillip Tracy
Brother's Keeper (1992)
This IFC documentary dives into the trial documenting the death of William Ward, a 64-year-old whose youngest brother was prosecuted for killing his eldest brother. One of the key themes of the movie is the cultural divide between country folks and city dwellers; big media outlets soon became obsessed with the Wards, who lived in a supersmall town in central New York. — Henry T. Casey
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Before RuPaul brought the Drag Race to cable TV, Paris Is Burning felt completely revolutionary. Giving audiences an inside look at the world of the New York City drag ball scene, Paris Is Burning fleshed out a community that we'd only seen flashes of in the Madonna Vogue video. — Henry T. Casey
American Vandal (2018)
And now, for something completely different, because you probably need a laugh if you've made it this far. A response to the rabidly popular true-crime genre that's gotten seemingly more popular than ever, American Vandal highlights a student investigation of 27 faculty cars tagged with vulgar imagery. The juvenilia continues in its second season when a school's lemonade supply is poisoned with a laxative. — Henry T. Casey
