Best iPhone X Alternatives

Great Options Beyond Apple's Flagship

If spending $999 on a smartphone makes your head spin, you're probably not eyeing the iPhone X, no matter how cool its features may be. In fact, a recent report says that Apple is cutting production levels in half in response to slower-than-expected sales.

Fortunately, you don't have to give up the promise of dual rear cameras and expansive OLED screens. You've got plenty of other choices that sport some — if not most — of the iPhone X's features, usually for less than what Apple charges. Here are our best picks if you're looking for a smartphone that can compete with Apple's latest flagship.

Credit: Tom's Guide