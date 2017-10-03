8 Great Games Like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

The Rise of Battle Royale

Not since Call of Duty 4 has the shooter genre seen a changeup like the one delivered by PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. This title is part of a growing sub-genre of "battle royale" shooters, which feature large, elimination-style, multiplayer matches and survival mechanics that require you to scavenge for supplies.

Battlegrounds is still growing in popularity and will be coming to Xbox One later this year, but it's not the only example of the genre out there. If you're seeking more Battlegrounds-style action on either console or PC, here are the best battle-royale games you can play right now.