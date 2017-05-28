7 Games to Play If You Like Dark Souls

Soulmates

FromSoftware, creator of Dark Souls, won the hearts of gamers with its series of unrelentingly difficult games. The studio also won the attention of other developers, as the Dark Souls games have spawned their own subgenre that fans have affectionately labeled “Souls-likes.” Each Souls-like game differs in its own way, but each retains a sense of difficulty through methodical combat, resource management, and environmental awareness of traps and enemy ambushes.

We picked seven games, including the new surprise hit The Surge, that you should check out if you’re a Dark Souls fan who’s looking to satisfy that craving after Dark Souls III.

Credit: Focus Home Interactive