Here's When the OnePlus 5 Will Be Revealed

Just 7 months after releasing our current favorite mid-range phone, OnePlus is back again with a new affordable flagship. While information is still a bit scarce, we finally know when OnePlus will be revealing all the juicy details about the OnePlus 5.

(Image credit: This could be what the One Plus 5 looks like. Credit: Weibo)

On June 20 at noon ET, OnePlus will host an exclusive online reveal livestream for the OnePlus 5. And starting today, OnePlus has also created a launch page for the OP5 to serve a repository for all the official news about the highly anticipated smartphone as it comes out.

However, even though we now have an official launch date for the OnePlus 5, there are still so many unanswered questions. What happened to the OnePlus 4? Will the OnePlus 5 cost the same as the $439 OnePlus 3T? Or will the OP5 be more expensive as competitors such as the Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 7 push smartphone prices even higher?

Then there are all the rumors about the OnePlus 5 citing features such as dual rear cameras, a bezel-less display and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. Some reports even say that the OP5 will sport a monstrous 8GB of RAM, which would make the OnePlus 5 more powerful than most Chromebooks or budget Windows PCs.

Hopefully, we’ll find out all that on June 20. Don't forget to check back with Tom’s Guide for more on the OnePlus 5 in the coming weeks.

An earlier version of this story listed an incorrect time for the launch event. We've corrected it to noon ET on June 20.

