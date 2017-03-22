Nest Cam Just Dropped to Lowest Price Yet

The Nest Cam Outdoor is a reliable outdoor security camera that provides good to high quality video and audio. It's easy to set up, intuitive, and weatherproof. Sadly, all of those features don't come cheap and the Nest Cam Outdoor's $199 price tag requires a bit of an investment. Fortunately, Amazon has lowered the price of this top-rated cam to $173.44, for an instant savings of $26.

With its 130-degree range of vision — one of the widest available — and its 8x zoom, the Nest Cam Outdoor offers sharp focus and silky smooth video. The camera includes a generous 25-foot power cord that plugs into a USB port at the bottom of the unit. This lets the camera operate 24/7 rather than rely on batteries. In terms of weather, it's rated for temperatures ranging from minus 4 degrees to 106 degrees Fahrenheit.

The camera's Night Vision capabilities are impressive, though we recommend pairing it with a good outside light for optimal performance.

One caveat, the Nest Cam Outdoor has no memory card slot and relies on the cloud for all video storage. That means that, once your 30-day Nest Aware trial period ends, you'll have to subscribe to a plan if you want to archive video. Plans start at $10 a month.

Nevertheless, the Nest Cam Outdoor is an easy way to protect your house remotely and, at $173.44, it's the cheapest it has been all year.