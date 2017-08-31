Moto X4 is a Mid-Range Phone with Amazon's Alexa

BERLIN — Motorola is returning to mid-market phones with the Moto X4, which it announced during parent company Lenovo’s press conference here at the IFA technology show. The phone will arrive this fall, starting in Europe before it reaches the United States later in the year.



As such, Motorola didn't announce a U.S. price for the new phone. But given the European pricing, we could be looking at a sub-$400 device, which would place it between the budget Moto G5 Plus and the higher-end Moto Z2 Force.



The Moto X4 has a 5.2-inch, 1080p display and runs on a Snapdragon 630 CPU paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The company didn't say if the phone will launch running Android Oreo, the latest version of Android.



(Image credit: Andrew E. Freedman/Tom's Guide)

The X4 follows a recent trend of dual rear-facing cameras appearing on phones, even midrange models. In the case of the X4, you'll find a 12-megapixel main camera with an f/2.0 aperture alongside an 8-MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The front-facing shooter is a 16-MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 designed to snap selfies in low light. The phone will feature selfie filters for its cameras, as well as panoramic, wide-angle selfies. The rear cameras have their own effects, including selective focus (bokeh) and selective black and white.

The cameras have intelligence, too. For instance, if you point the phone's cameras at a landmark building, it will be able to recognize the landmark and provide more information, like Wikipedia articles. It does the same for objects (on stage, Motorola showed Brussels sprouts, summoning up nutritional values and recipes).



The Moto X4 comes in sterling blue and super black, with a Gorilla glass and aluminum body and a watchband pattern around the cameras.

(Image credit: Andrew E. Freedman/Tom's Guide)

It’s packed with a ton of other features, including built-in Amazon Alexa, a quick screenshot gesture (tap three fingers), support for wireless audio streaming to up to four wireless speakers at the same time and Moto Key, which serves as a password manager and lets you access password-protected websites with your fingerprint.

Additionally, the Moto X4 offers IP68 water and dust resistance, so you don’t have to worry about the phone getting a little wet or dirty.



Motorola will launch the X4 in Europe in September starting at €399. It will arrive in the United States sometime in the fall, with pricing still to be determined.