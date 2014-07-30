Trending

Logitech G402 Claims Gaming Mouse Top Speed

The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury aims to combine the fastest response time on the market with a comfortable design optimized for FPS fans.

Logitech has never been a company to shy away from bold claims about its products, and its newest gaming mouse is no exception. The Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury aims to combine the fastest response time on the market with a comfortable design optimized for first-person shooters (FPS).

The Hyperion Fury is available for pre-order as of today, costs $60 and will start shipping out within the next few weeks. Supposedly, the Hyperion Fury is the fastest peripheral on the market. The mouse boasts tracking speeds of 500 inches per second (IPS), beating out even Logitech's own Proteus Core by 200.

Logitech designed the Hyperion Fury with FPS players in mind, pointing out that high-level shooter fans often move their mice faster than the cursor can keep up. In addition to the fast tracking speed, the mouse will also offer a comfortable grip and movement without much friction.

Beyond that, the Hyperion Fury sounds very consistent with Logitech's other gaming mice. The device will have eight programmable buttons, five available dots-per-inch (DPI) settings that users can change on-the-fly and a "sniper" button that lowers DPI temporarily to line up headshots. The mouse uses an optical sensor and maxes out at 4,000 DPI.

Tom's Guide will render a full verdict on the Hyperion Fury when we review it, but until then, it looks like a streamlined alternative to the excellent Proteus Core gaming mouse, with very specific genre preferences.

Marshall Honorof is a Staff Writer for Tom's Guide. Contact him at mhonorof@tomsguide.com. Follow him @marshallhonorof and on Google+. Follow us @tomsguide, on Facebook and on Google+.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • brandonjclark 30 July 2014 17:15
    With a naming convention in the ~400 series this might actually be affordable, as mice go.
  • atavax 30 July 2014 17:34
    just wish it was lighter...about 103g without cable, below 80g would of been nice.maybe the g302...
  • kyle382 30 July 2014 19:28
    lol tracking speeds? Sounds like a load of marketing BS...we shall c I guess.
  • lp231 30 July 2014 19:36
    Looks like the G502, except the DPI level led are place at the side.
    There is no hyper scroll and no profile button. I have the G502 and IMO I find that sniper button to be meh. It would be nice if that can be set to Ctrl+Alt+Del
  • cats_Paw 31 July 2014 07:41
    Since Logitechs dual optical mouse I never saw anything better. you dont need billion DPI etc.
    But dual sensors for better precision... that was quite something.
  • atavax 31 July 2014 14:17
    500IPS is marketing BS, anything past like 200IPS is pretty well beyond what 99.9% of people would possibly reach. But its better marketing BS then high DPI which was actually hurting the performance of many mice with zero actual improvement to accuracy.
  • Pailin 31 July 2014 14:35
    @cats_Paw
    I really liked my dual optical mouse too, but it could not keep up with my faster movements in game...

    My G5 has been pretty damn good though - but is showing it's age with no working middle mouse button and unable to maintain a continued left mouse button "mouse down" state

    Probably going to replace with one of these :)
  • lp231 31 July 2014 14:49
    Some dude already have this mouse for review.
    http://www.overclock.net/t/1504917/logitech-g402-hyperion-fury-review-by-ino
