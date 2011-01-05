Trending

LG Announces World's Slimmest (Android) Phone

This one won't cause a pocket bulge.

LG just finished its press conference here in Las Vegas and one of its announcements is what the company claims to be the world's slimmest Android phone – or actually slimmest mobile device of any kind with a 4-inch display – with a thickness of just 9.2 mm.

LG's calling it the Optimus Black, and it boasts a NOVA display, which the company boasts reduces power consumption by 50 percent during general indoor use compared to a conventional LCD. Furthermore, LG said that  AMOLED consumes twice as much power as NOVA to display a full white screen, the most frequently used color scheme for web browsing.

The impressive part is the form factor, with its 9.2 mm profile that tapers down to 6 mm. It's fairly light too, weighing 109g.

"We are excited to introduce this stylish new Android smartphone and expect the LG Optimus Black to play a key role in the mobile market," said Dr. Jong-seok Park, President and CEO of LG Electronics Mobile Communications Company. "LG Optimus Black reflects our core strengths of advanced technology, in both display and design, offering the world's brightest screen and the world's slimmest design in an attractive and smart package."

LG Optimus Black also introduces the world's first Wi-Fi Direct for quick and high-quality data transfer between mobile devices and adopts the world's first 2MP front-facing camera.

The only weakness is that it will be shipping with Android 2.2 Froyo, though the company claims that the hardware will be fully able to handle Android 2.3 Gingerbread.

The LG Optimus Black will be rolled out globally in the first half of 2011.

19 Comments Comment from the forums
  • pkadair 05 January 2011 23:57
    Sprint? AT&T? Verizon? I'm simply curious because I have Sprint and Sprint has a rather slim pickings when it comes to quality phones (without a 4G $10 surcharge even though we don't have it in Baton Rouge, LA)
  • milktea 06 January 2011 00:00
    What is a NOVA display? I've never heard of it. Is it some variant of the LCD or LED tech?
  • cadder 06 January 2011 00:01
    Why can't phone manufacturers get on board with the latest OS versions?
  • gm0n3y 06 January 2011 00:03
    My contract on my iPhone is up in June, planning on getting an android phone. This looks pretty good, but I want to know specs.
  • robisinho 06 January 2011 00:04
    the rate these things are improving, its not too much to hope for a mobile that lasts 24 of heavy use, does wireless full 1080 to your tv, bluetooth to your keyboard/mouse, wi-foo to your home net, 4g to internet, runs windows, and supports full hd videoconferencing, with a 10mp camera .. in like 2 years
  • falchard 06 January 2011 00:31
    LG announces world's most breakable android phone.
  • abswindows7 06 January 2011 00:31
    Glad to see you havn't waited 1 week to post what gizmodo had today this time.
  • quotas47 06 January 2011 00:34
    It doesn't take much to make me happy, and for all you techies out there, let me know if you agree:

    Slim is good.
    If no physical keyboard, responsive, accurate touchscreen is a must
    Tethering, can this phone do it? Through what interfaces? Ad hoc wifi/bluetooth/physical?
    Any rear facing camera?
    Like gm0n3y said, planned hardware specs and performance LG expects to incorporate

    Beyond that, if it makes calls and can be made compatible with removable memory and either CDMA or SIM cards, then you just created the perfect phone.

    Take note, cell manufacturers ; )

    I know that the Android OS is capable of working with all of the above options, it's merely up to the manufacturer to facilitate all the features.
  • Anomalyx 06 January 2011 00:42
    How thin is too thin? I don't want something too thick, but at the same time, I want to notice some pressure before it gets snapped in half. Pretty soon they'll be so thin that you'll see metal covers for sale to keep it from getting broken.
  • sultansulan 06 January 2011 01:31
    To those who think that it will launch WP7 or KIN devices at CES. I can tell you that these devices are last year's biggest flops. There are no manufacturers who dare to make a Windows device today, they sell just too bad. MS has not dared to come out with some sales figures due to super-flop.
