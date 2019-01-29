Google Home Mini Is Just $29 at Walmart

The holidays are long gone, but don't tell Walmart. The retailer still has Google's smart home devices on sale at their Black Friday pricing.

This includes everything from the Google Home Mini ($29) to the newer Google Home Hub ($99). Both devices are $20 and $49 off, respectively and at their lowest price point ever. Other deals include:





Walmart is also offering exclusive bundles that pair Google's smart speaker with a Chromecast or a smart bulb. Alternatively, other deals come with 3.5 free months of YouTube Music Premium. This premium version of YouTube lets you enjoy ad-free music streaming.

If you want to spend the least money possible, you can't go wrong with the $29 Google Home Mini. It comes with 3.5 months of YouTube Premium and is $20 off its normal price.

The Google Home Mini is an attractive smart speaker with great sound quality. It's Google's answer to Amazon's Echo Dot and is capable of controlling other smart home devices like a Chromecast.

Walmart's Google sale lasts through February 2.