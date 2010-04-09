iPhone to Finally Gain "Multitasking" This Summer

Apple's iPhone, as slick as it may be, has always lagged behind the competition when it came to basic OS features such as copy & paste and multitasking. With copy & paste taken care of in iPhone OS 3.0, Apple announced today plans to tackle the latter feature with iPhone OS 4.0. Yes, multitasking will finally be here in the new software update due to hit this summer.
First, there's good news and bad news. The good news is that Apple claims that its multitasking doesn't tax battery life in a significant way, but the bad news is that only the iPhone 3GS, third-gen iPod Touch and iPad (and newer) will support it. Those still using the iPhone 3G will still get some of the new features, such as the ability to sort apps into folders. Sadly, Apple doesn't list the original iPhone as being compatible with the new software.
iPhone OS 4.0 will be release for phones and iPods this summer, while iPad users will curiously have to wait until fall.
"iPhone OS 4 is the fourth major release of the world’s most advanced mobile operating system," said Steve Jobs, Apple’s CEO. "We’re delivering over 100 new features, including multitasking, folders, a unified inbox, deeper Enterprise support, and an iPhone version of our iBooks reader and online iBookstore."
New features include:
- Multitasking for third party apps
- Folders to better organize and access apps
- improved Mail with a unified inbox
- fast inbox switching and threaded messages
- enhanced Enterprise support with even better data protection
- mobile device management
- wireless app distribution and more
- Apple’s new iAd mobile advertising platform
- iBooks reader and online bookstore recently debuted on the iPad
More details from Apple's preview site or the press release:
Now that I've seen this I'm even more curious to see the 4th generation iPhone and the new features it will bring. My one wish is a front facing camera but if even the iPad didn't get it I don't think the iPhone will. Have to wait and see.
Multitasking: http://www.appleinsider.com/articles/10/04/08/apple_iphone_os_4_0_to_introduce_multitasking_100_other_features.html
Adobe Compiler: http://daringfireball.net/2010/04/iphone_agreement_bans_flash_compiler
It will be new and revolutionary because Apple is the first to implement it!
The title was missing some quote marks...
Multitasking is running several programs at once. They are pausing most of the program with an option to let them use a limited set of instructions when they are in the background.
If you want to know what real multitasking is check out WebOS or any desktop OS since DOS.
Hey genius... the iPhone isn't a desktop OS and doesn't have a massive laptop battery and processor. Question: is it easier to just implement multitasking, or to spend at least over a year developing and brainstorming APIs and an effective solution that (1) eliminates performance and battery issues while (2) providing the vast majority of benefits that multitasking offers? Apple obviously went through the effort for a reason. The goal of the mobile phone is not to be a desktop replacement.