Huawei Mate 20 Leaks Point to Killer New Design

Huawei is expected to announced new flagship handsets next month. But a new leak gives us some answers on what the future holds.



(Image credit: PhoneArena)

The folks over at PhoneArena have obtained images of what the site says are the screens for upcoming Huawei Mate 20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro flagships. And although it doesn't tell us everything we'd want to know about the smartphones, it provides some evidence that something big is coming.

First off, the image above shows two display panels. The one on the left is the Huawei Mate 20. The right image is believed to be the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Starting with the Mate 20, it appears that the device will come with a flat screen and thin bezels all around. Notably, there's a notch at the top, but it's small and leaves just enough room for a front-facing camera. Meanwhile, the Huawei Mate 20 Pro appears to have a slightly curved screen. The bezel at the bottom (or chin) is also a bit thicker.

Most notably, the Mate 20 Pro's notch is much wider than the Mate 20's notch. The reason, according to PhoneArena and several other rumors, is that the Mate 20 Pro is likely to support a 3D face unlocking feature similar Face ID on the iPhone X. The new phones could also adapt the triple-lens camera setup that Huawei used with its P20 Pro.



According to rumors, the Mate 20 Pro's cameras will include a 20-megapixel sensor as the main shooter. There will also be a 12-megapixel monochrome camera alongside an 8-megapixel snapper that would deliver telephoto shots.

The front panel images were leaked alongside a couple other shots — all sourced from China — that also suggest there could be a headphone jack built into the phones and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Huawei is one of the most prominent smartphone makers in the world, and its high-end devices have been extremely popular alternatives to iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices. In fact, Huawei recently leapfrogged Apple to become the No. 2 smartphone maker worldwide, according to IDC.

In addition to the features outlined above, the Mate 20 is expected to come with Android 9 Pie out of the box. It might also run on the Kirin 980 processor.

We'll find out for sure what Huawei has planned on Oct. 16, when the company will announce its Mate 20s.

Editors' Note: This story was updated to correct the explanation for the Mate 20 Pro's larger notch.