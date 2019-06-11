How to Use Alexa on Your Android Phone

Amazon's voice assistant isn't limited to the Echo; you can also get Alexa on your smartphone, so you can ask it the same things as you would at home—such as trivia, the news, weather, sports, turning on your smart lights, and much, much more. Here's what you need to do to get Alexa up and running on your Android smartphone. (You can get Alexa on your iPhone, too.)

1. Download and install the Amazon Alexa app.

2. Open the Alexa app. If it's up-to-date, you should see a small blue Alexa icon in the bottom center of the screen (we've circled it in red).

3. Press the Alexa button. The first time you use this feature, the app will ask you to allow certain permissions.

4. Press Allow to let Amazon Alexa record audio. (You will only have to do this once)

5. Press Allow to let Amazon Alexa access your device's location. (You only have to do this once)

6. Press Done to start using Alexa.



7. Say a phrase when the blue bar appears at the bottom of the screen.



8. You're all set. From now on, simply tap the Alexa icon at the bottom of the app to start Alexa. Press the white X in the blue circle to cancel your request.

