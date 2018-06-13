How to Tell Google Home to Do Three Things with a Single Command

Getting Google Assistant to do multiple things with one command has traditionally been a challenge. If you wanted Google to tell you the weather in Boston, London, and Sydney, you'd have to issue three separate commands. As of November, users could issue two simultaneous commands (i.e. "Hey Google, tell me the weather in Boston and London") but not more.

At Google I/O, the company announced that it was increasing Assistant's multitasking capabilities. Today, Google announced on Twitter that support for up to three simultaneous commands is rolling out to users in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

As of this writing, Google seems to have deleted the original tweet. It's possible that Google's Twitter account goofed up, but some users are reporting that the feature works on their devices.

But don't worry if you don't have the feature yet. Most Google Home features roll out to users over a process of several weeks.

Once you have the feature, follow these simple steps to use three commands at once.

1. Find the command you want. There are over one million Google Assistant skills. It can do anything from mine cryptocurrency to guide your workout. If you want Google to perform a more complicated action, make sure to send it to your device from the Google Assistant website.



2. Say "Okay Google" or "Hey Google." This will "wake up" Google Assistant and make sure it's listening to you.



3. Issue your three commands in one sentence. For example, say "Hey Google, tell me the weather in Boston, London, and Sydney," or "Hey Google, turn on the Chromecast, the coffeemaker, and the bedroom light."

You can't use this feature if any of your commands require further clarification. For example, if you just asked Google to "Set an alarm," it might need to ask when.