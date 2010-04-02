Crysis 2 to Have 'Best Graphics You've Ever Seen'

PC gamers know well how astonishing the graphics were from the original Crysis, even by today's standards years after release. Now with Crytek working on a sequel that's spread out to consoles, the developer hasn't changed its goal of providing the best visuals possible – even on consoles based on technology from five years ago.
In an interview with PSM3, as relayed by CVG, Crytek executive producer Nathan Camarillo said that the graphics for Crysis 2 will be 'the best you've ever seen' even when running on a relatively outdated GPU as the Nvidia RSX in the PlayStation 3.
"We know [developing for PS3] is a big challenge, but we're happy to accept it," said Camarillo. "The most important thing that Crysis taught us as a developer is that, while cinematic graphics and convincing gameplay will get you a lot of press and build strong interest before release - you shouldn't count on that exclusively."
"We're aiming to set the graphical benchmark," he continued. "Why would anyone not want to play a game with the best graphics they have ever seen, great gameplay, some engaging fiction, challenging AI, killer weaponry and a complete gaming experience like no other?"
While CryEngine 3 makes it easy for the Crysis 2 developers to port their work easily between platforms, there's no doubt that those wanting the experiences that best match the pictures below will need to be playing on PC.
