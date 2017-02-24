Save $100 on Top-Selling Bose Home Theater System

Cramming a 5.1 home theater system into your living room is no easy task. Especially when your big-screen TV takes up the majority of your entertainment center. Fortunately, the Bose CineMate 15 Home Theater Speaker System can solve your home theater woes.

Bose CineMate 15 Home Theater Speaker System View Deal

The 2.1 system consists of a small soundbar and subwoofer that take up less space than bigger, bulkier systems. If that doesn't pique your interest, it's Amazon's top-selling home theater system and it's currently $100 off.

Bose is renown for delivering big audio in small packages, and the CineMate 15 is no exception. The compact soundbar measures just 12 inches wide, and although it was meant for table-top placement (it can't be wall-mounted) it delivers the full audio you'd expect from a traditional home theater system.

That's because the soundbar houses a four-element speaker array that was designed to offer wide, stage-like audio. The accompanying Acoustimass module (subwoofer) connects with just one cable and can be placed anywhere in the front of your living room. You also get your usual array of optical, coaxial, and analog connections.

An accompanying universal remote can be used to control your entire home theater setup.

Like most deals, the Bose CineMate 15 won't last long at $399, so the faster you act the quicker you can get back to those Netflix binges.