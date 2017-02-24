Announcing Tom’s Guide Dell XPS Q&A and Laptop Giveaway!

Ever wanted to ask one of the big hardware giants something directly? How did you design that? Where did that feature come from? What’s in store next? Well, now you have the chance!

Tom’s Guide is excited to announce a Q&A and XPS 13 Laptop Giveaway with Dell.

Donnie Oliphant, Director of the XPS Product Group, as well as other members of the XPS Product Team will be joining us for the next Tom’s Guide Q&A. He'll be answering your in-depth questions about all of Dell's current XPS lineup, including our new favorite hybrid, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

The Q&A starts Friday, March 3rd at 2pm EST, but we're collecting questions ahead of time. Please submit all questions to our Q&A thread. All questions will be moderated and supervised by the Tom’s Guide Community Staff, and a full team of Tom's Guide Senior Moderators.

The Dell XPS 13 Giveaway

We're also excited to announce an upcoming giveaway done in partnership with Dell. Up for grabs is a fully loaded, silver XPS 13 Touch, which has a retail value of $2,249. The Dell XPS 13 laptop has been our favorite consumer laptop for the past two years running. Don’t miss out on your chance to win! The sweepstakes opens from February 23rd, and will close at 5pm EST on March 3rd.



Please see the contest entry page for a full list of rules and ways to enter.

Ask Me Anything Rules

No tech support questions, as these require in-depth personal follow-up and diagnostics.

All Rules of Conduct apply.

Keep questions direct and to the point.

Avoid opinion bias, as in, "Why are all your products awesome/horrible?"

Be respectful of our guests--no insults, no leading questions.

Do not post duplicate questions or repost your question multiple times.

Not all questions may be answered. Questions may not be answered in the order in which they are received or posted.

To reiterate: No opinion bias, insults, leading questions, or breaking the Rules of Conduct.

Breaking these rules may result in a one-day ban.

Only registered users will be able to ask questions, so if you haven’t yet, be sure to register now for your chance to participate!

The official representatives will reply periodically over the time the AMA is active using a recognized and verified account.

Please join us on this date to throw your questions into the mix and ask Dell what you've always wanted to ask!

Who: Donnie Oliphant and the XPS Product Team

What: Q&A and a Dell XPS 13 Touch Laptop Giveaway

When: Friday, March 3rd, 2pm EST

Where: The Tom's Guide Laptop Forums!