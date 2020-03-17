Best all-in-one printers in 2020

The best all-in-one printers give you more than just a way to print, delivering great printing along with scanning, copying and sometimes fax capability built-in. We've tested and reviewed the top printers available, from inkjets to laser printers, devoting more than 150 hours of testing to find the printers that not only offer fast, high-quality document printing, but also have excellent features, straight forward setup and support, and a low cost per page.

Finding the best printer can mean the difference between easy, high-quality printing and clunky operation that results in smudged and blurry documents. Features like Wi-Fi direct make it easy to print from your phone or laptop, and automatic duplexing lets you print on pages front and back without having to manually flip pages and refeed them into the printer. We address the ease of use and cost of printing in all of our evaluations, so be sure to check out our in-depth reviews for any printer you may want to buy.

But there are other great printers to consider, from laser printers that scan and fax to ink-saving printers that are dirt cheap on a per-page basis. Our most recent printer reviews include the HP Smart Tank Plus 651, which keeps ink costs super low with a refillable ink tank system, and the ultra-affordable Canon Pixma TS3320.

What are the best all-in-one printers?

Of the dozens of printers we've tested, the best all-in-one printer overall is the Canon Pixma TS9210, a general-use printer that offers high quality printing and quick speeds for text, graphics and photos. With affordable ink and decent performance in both document and photo printing, it's the best all-in-one printer for most shoppers.

If ink costs are higher on your priority list, we recommend the Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW, which uses extra-large ink cartridges to deliver some of the lowest per-page ink costs we've seen. Similarly, the Brother INKvestment MFC-J985DW is our top pick for high-volume printing, offering a robust design that can handle heavy workloads and offers plenty of features for any busy home or home office.

For photo enthusiasts, the Epson Expression XP-640 is our pick as the best all-in-one printer for photo printing. It still has all of the document printing and scanning capabilities of other multifunction printers, but the photos and graphics we saw during our testing were superb.

If you're not so hot on ink, there's always the Brother MFC-L2750DW XL, the best laser all-in-one printer we've reviewed.

The best all-in-one printers you can buy today

1. Canon Pixma TS9120

The best all-in-one printer overall

Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan | Display: 5-inch color touch-screen | Ink/Toner: Six cartridges (pigment black, dye black, photo blue, cyan, magenta and yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0

Fast printing and scanning speeds, with very fast color copying

Six individual ink cartridges

Large 5-inch color touch screen

Ink costs and two-sided printing speeds are just average

Paper cassette feels a bit flimsy

The Canon Pixma TS9120 is the best all-in-one printer we've tested, thanks largely to its excellent print quality for both text and photos. It's also fast, with best-in-class print speeds that gave us impressive results in nearly every test we ran. With six individual color inks, you get some of the best color quality available when printing photos, and the ink costs stay reasonable – even with the additional inks.

Scanning and copying are built in, and offer sharp detail reproduction at decent speeds. The entire device is controlled with an adjustable 5-inch color touch-screen. This printer even prints disc labels on CDs and DVDs. Whatever sort of printing you need, the quality and bang for the buck offered by the Canon Pixma TS9210 make it the best all-in-one printer to get for almost any user.

Read our full Canon Pixma TS9120 review.





2. Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW

A smart choice for saving on printer ink

Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 2.7-inch color touch screen | Ink/Toner: Four cartridges (black, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0

Very low cost per page

Fast at printing text and graphics

Quick scanning and copying speeds

Mediocre color-photo scans

Does not make two-sided copies/scans via ADF

There's much more to the cost of a printer than just the purchase price: Ink costs can eat away the savings you expected from your affordable inkjet device. If you want one of the best all-in-one printers with the most affordable ink, we recommend the Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW. The printer features extra-large ink cartridges, and comes with an estimated years' supply of ink in the box, which adds up to the lowest per-page ink costs we've seen.

On top of that, the Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW offers solid printing, scanning and copying. Print speeds beat the category average and two-sided printing is among the fastest we've seen. And it did all of this while delivering high print quality across the board. That same zippy speed and above-average quality was found in scans and copies, making it a great choice for anyone, even if you aren't buying it for the affordable ink.

Read our full Brother INKvestment MFC-J995DW review.

3. Epson Expression XP-640

Our top pick for photo printing

Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan | Display: 2.7-inch LCD screen | Ink/Toner: Five cartridges (black pigment, black dye, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0

Fast printing, copying and high-res scanning

Below average ink costs

Reliable touch panel

Text prints are not razor-sharp

Inconsistent scan quality

We were seriously impressed with the images produced by the Epson Expression XP-640. Whether we used plain or glossy photo paper, this inkjet delivered great prints for photos and graphics – we just wish the XP-640 was better at basic text documents. Photographers will particularly like the warm skin tones that the XP-640 produces, while we found the well-saturated colors of prints pleasing to the eye. Epson’s printer is not just among the best all-in-one printers, it's the best photo printer we've reviewed.

Epson's all-in-one also produces photo prints almost twice as fast as the average inkjet, and a low cost per page makes the XP-640 a compelling buy. Text printing isn't razor-sharp, but it's readable and will be good enough for all but the pickiest users. And the speed the XP-640 offers on photo printing carries over to printing documents, as well as scanning and copying. If you want a quick printer that's great at photos, the Epson Expression XP-640 is the one we recommend.

Read our full Epson Expression XP-640 review.

4. Brother MFC-L2750DW XL

Best laser all-in-one printer

Printer Type: Laser (Monochrome) | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 2.7-inch color touch-screen | Ink/Toner: Black toner | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0

Very fast printing and copying

Very fast black-and-white scanning to PDF

Fast document feeder

Low cost per page

Average color-scanning speed

The Brother MFC-L2750DW XL multifunction laser printer is packed with features like a fast ADF, fast duplex printing and copying, fax capability, and a second paper tray. This device is monochrome laser printer that lends itself well to fast document printing that looks sharp and clear every time. It's easily one of the best all-in-one printers overall, and our favorite laser printer – so long as you don't need to print in color

The MFC-L2750DW XL turned in great document quality, and the fastest speeds to date for text and mixed text/graphics files. The printer even made two-sided prints faster than some models can handle one-sided documents. Using its high-capacity toner cartridge, the MFC-L2750DW XL offers a cost per page of just 2.7 cents, the lowest we've seen in this category. That's a tough deal to beat.

Read our full Brother MFC-L2750DW review.

5. Brother MFC-J985DW

A high-volume printing bargain

Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 2.7-inch color touch screen | Ink/Toner: Four cartridges (black, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n, Ethernet, Wi-Fi Direct, near-field-communication (NFC)

Quick at scanning and making copies

Low cost per page

Prints text quickly and at high quality

Slow at printing color graphics and glossy photos

No USB port to connect directly to a PC

If you’ve got to print a lot of text documents on a daily basis, the Brother INKvestment MFC-J985DW inkjet is the best all-in-one printer to get, whether it's for the home or a small office. The high-yield cartridges used by the MFC-J985DW offers the lowest cost per page at higher volumes, and the printer is built to handle up to 2,500 pages a month, making it perfect for printing dozens of pages a day.

This printer also offers ample features for the home office, with built-in fax capability. Quick to scan and make copies, the MFC-J985DW delivers high image quality overall, and offers sharp text on basic documents. The MFC-J985DW all-in-one delivers a lot for the money, but the real draw is its low cost per page, which makes it a great deal over time.

Read our full Brother MFC-J985DW review.

6. Canon Maxify MB5420

A great small business inkjet printer

Printer Type: Inkjet | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 3.5-inch color touch-screen | Ink/Toner: Four cartridges (black, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0

Fast printing and copying

Two-sided scanning/copying from document feeder

Dual 250-sheet paper trays

Slow scanning to PDF

Standard ink cartridges are expensive

If you want the best all-in-one printer for your small business, the Canon Maxify MB5420 is the modestly priced workhorse for you. This device is aimed at businesses rather than home use, but compared to other business printers, the all-in-one inkjet Maxify can crank through 30,000 pages per month and boasts a pair of paper trays that hold up to 250 pages each. It's perfect for sharing between multiple employees. Throw in scanning and copying, along with built-in fax capability, and the Maxify MB5420 should be a great addition to your small business.

In addition to features, the MB5420 has speedy printing that's nearly as good as a laser printer, quick one- and two-sided copying, and high-quality image printing. This printer is a solid bargain and a reliable performer, making it perfect for the office.

Read our full Canon Maxify MB5420 review.

7. Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw

Our top small business laser printer

Printer Type: Laser | Features: Print, copy, scan, fax | Display: 5-inch color touch-screen | Ink/Toner: Four cartridges (black, cyan, magenta, yellow) | Connectivity: 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0

Large, 5-inch color touch screen

Fast performance for prints, copies and scans

High-capacity toner cartridges deliver low cost per page

Large size

Duplex printing is somewhat slow

The Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw is an all-in-one color laser printer that offers great performance and plenty of features, like a large touch screen and duplex printing. But with a monthly page volume of up to 4,000 pages, it's meant for the office rather than the home. Business users will love the built in 50-sheet automatic document feeder, 550-sheet paper cassette, and work-friendly features like two-sided scanning and low printing costs.

The performance is also top notch, with sharp text, clear graphics and faster-than-average printing of mixed text and graphics. Fast scan and copy speeds are a plus, and the color laser printer has one of the easiest setup options available. That's enough for us to declare the Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw one of the best all-in-one printers and our favorite laser printer for small business users.

Read our full Canon ImageClass MF743Cdw Color Laser Printer review.

What the best all-in-one printers cost

All-in-one printers sell for as little as $60 (£45/AU$90) for inkjet models, and $150 (£170/AU$200) for laser printers, with high-end models costing hundreds of dollars, but offering better print quality, durability and features. And don’t forget ink and toner, which can range from 1 to 5 cents per page for basic documents (photos will cost more).

How to choose the best all-in-one printer for you

There are several key details to consider when shopping for a new printer. Obviously, you want a printer that performs well, so all of our reviews discuss a printer's output quality and speed, but there's more to an all-in-one printer than just churning out documents.

First, it helps to determine the style of printer you need. Inkjet printers are generally better suited to producing the full range of colors, making them better suited to printing graphics and photos. Laser printers, on the other hand, can quickly produce professional looking text documents often at a lower cost per page.

Home and office printers differ greatly in their handling of large print volumes. Some printers are built to offer great quality and value for the home user that prints a few pages a week, while others are built for busy offices where multiple users print dozens or hundreds of pages every day. Find the one that’s right for you to avoid paying for features you don’t need.

Finally, consider the cost per page. Whether it’s using ink cartridges or toner, printers cost money over time. Check our reviews for a breakdown of the costs to print individual pages as a good measure of how expensive operating costs will be over the life of the printer.

Additional use-cases, such as photo printing are addressed in our selections above, while specific features are discussed in every printer review we do.

How we test all-in-one printers

Every printer we review is extensively tested to determine the performance and output quality. These tests include timed prints of text, mixed text and graphics and color photos. The resulting prints are carefully examined for errors and issues, and compared with samples from other printers to determine the print quality.

We time every test print to see how quickly the machine handles document printing, and closely examine the finished product to determine how well different printing tasks are handled. We also test the scanning and copying functions of the printer, timing how quickly it captures a page and comparing the results to the original images to determine how well it captures color and detail.

To measure the cost of owning and operating a printer, we look at the current street price of ink refills and the estimated number of pages that each cartridge can produce, and calculate the cost for printing a single page.