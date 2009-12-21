Since the inception of the mobile phone, consumers have heard warnings that the device causes brain cancer. Consumers have also heard that mobile phones don't cause cancer, or at least, there's no visible proof. The debate still rages on, however a Maine legislator is ignoring the debate, and wants the state to be the first to tack on brain cancer warning labels on all mobile phones.
Maine Rep. Andrea Boland, D-Sanford, the politician behind the legislation effort, isn't the only political figure to demand the label. The Associated Press reports that San Francisco Mayer Gavin Newsom wants brain cancer labels on cell phones as well, and is pushing the city to be the first in the U.S. If passed, the United States will finally fall in behind other countries already requiring the warnings on overseas mobile phones.
But why enforce the warnings if there's no clear verdict that cell phone usage causes brain cancer? The Federal Communications Commission claims that all mobile phones sold in the United States are safe, and has even set a standard for the "specific absorption rate" for electromagnetic radiation emitted by the devices.
Boland's bill, if passed, would force manufacturers to place labels of mobile phones that warn users that brain cancer has been linked to electromagnetic radiation. The warnings would suggest that users not place the device next to their head, but instead use an external earpiece or headphones.
Maine Considering Cell Phone Cancer Warning
Since the inception of the mobile phone, consumers have heard warnings that the device causes brain cancer. Consumers have also heard that mobile phones don't cause cancer, or at least, there's no visible proof. The debate still rages on, however a Maine legislator is ignoring the debate, and wants the state to be the first to tack on brain cancer warning labels on all mobile phones.
You are if you really believe cell phones don't have any adverse effects. While I do think it would take some very heavy usage to cause said effects, common sense tells me that heavy usage of such devices can't be great either. It's like the people back in the 30's-50's saying " I didn't know smoking was bad for me". Really? not once did you think inhaling smoke was at least a little unhealthy.
It may not be real bad, but, it may not be the best thing either....
Don't take my word on it, but I believe electromagnetic radiation's intensity decreases enormously with distance (is that called a logarithmic scale in english? excuse me, it's only a third language for me :p), so just the fact the source is a few inches further away massively reduces the impact.
Still, you can't put a warning on something that it has been "linked" to something it hasn't actually been linked to scientifically. Candy has been linked to cavities, should we put warnings on every piece of candy? It would be like stamping a warning on every man's right hand (or left) stating that masturbation has been linked to blindness.
Just stamp lotion bottles and tissue boxes, no hand stamp required :-)
LMfAO